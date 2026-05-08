LindellTV with Cara Castronuova

I recently spoke with LindellTV’s Cara Castronuova about the escalating situation with Iran and what comes next. There is no easy solution, and the American people deserve to hear it straight.

America First is and always will be the standard. Putting our country, our citizens, and our service members ahead of every foreign interest is non-negotiable. That is precisely why the American people need a clear-eyed view of what is unfolding. The stakes are not regional, they are global. Ambassadors from more than sixty countries are already raising alarms about rising fuel prices, food costs, and the economic fallout tied to this conflict.

On Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the line is simple. We cannot allow a regime to build a nuclear weapon while it continues to chant death to America. At the same time, we will not be dragged into another endless war. We learned the cost of those decades, and we are not repeating them. The best plan is the one that gives you the most options up to the last possible minute, protects American lives first, and keeps our forces out of harm’s way unless our national security absolutely demands it.

Watch the full interview and share it widely.