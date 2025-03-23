It is with one united voice across this land that we will hold the line and stand strong for our American values. We will never allow the rightful power of the citizens of the United States of America to be uprooted, undercut, usurped or held hostage.

Embrace uncertainty as a driving force for discovery and understanding; accept the risk that comes with daily sacrifice; work to overcome the sheer magnitude of life’s challenges, especially during this crucible of our nation’s history.

Despite the extraordinary challenges faced, American patriots always “rise up” to defend our faith, our families, our homes, our honor and our nation. Today, perhaps more than ever before, America requires tried, true and tested patriots to lead the way and ensure the future of our children and grandchildren.

As soon as the American majority rises up in one voice to hold evil to account, that is when evil will implement its escape plan, then and only then will evil drown in a sea of accountability.

What’s General Flynn Been Up To?

Catholics for Catholics

Our country was founded on a set of Judeo-Christian values and we should be fearless about those values. We should be standing up and fighting for who we are as Christians.

We cannot allow a continued moral decline, this is not the time to be lazy and apathetic, we need to remember our responsibilities.

The Department of Just US

"I'm here to go after those people that weaponized our country."

­Club 47 USA

"What is it that you are willing to fight for? I know what I'm willing to fight for. Everyone needs to start thinking about what they're willing to step up and do. In this arc of history that we are living through, if we are to survive, every American needs to stand up and speak up!"

Fight Like a Flynn PAC Welcomes Roger Stone

