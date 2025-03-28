I’ve just reviewed a bombshell report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, dated March 25, 2025, and it’s a gut punch to every American who believes in sovereignty, security, and the rule of law. The title alone says it all: ICE Cannot Effectively Monitor the Location and Status of All Unaccompanied Alien Children After Federal Custody. Let that sink in. Hundreds of thousands of kids—448,000 from 2019 to 2023—crossed our border illegally, were handed off to sponsors, and now ICE, the agency tasked with enforcing our immigration laws, has no clue where many of them are. This isn’t just incompetence; it’s a betrayal of the American people.

Here’s the truth: over 31,000 of these kids have addresses listed as blank, undeliverable, or incomplete. More than 233,000 haven’t even been served Notices to Appear for immigration court—meaning no court dates, oversight, nothing. And get this: 43,000 who did get served skipped their hearings. Poof—gone. Some are runaways from HHS custody, including one tied to a murder back home and another linked to a Mexican cartel. Where are they now? Your guess is as good as ICE’s, because they don’t know either.

This is a national security crisis, plain and simple. The report paints a grim picture—trafficking, exploitation, forced labor, even kids turning to crime right here on our soil. Over 600 were arrested after release, one for smuggling more kids across the border, another for stabbing someone to death. And what’s ICE doing about it? Not much, because their hands are tied by bureaucracy. They’re drowning in 7.5 million non-detained cases with just 1,000 officers nationwide. Do the math—that’s three minutes per case per year. That’s not enforcement; that’s a farce.

The real kicker? ICE isn’t getting the info it needs from HHS or other agencies. Sponsors—some unrelated to these kids—are dropping off the radar, and ICE can’t even verify addresses. I read about ERO officers finding bars on inside windows, rundown motels, and gang-infested complexes where these kids were supposedly “safe.” One officer called it “no news is good news.” That’s not a strategy; it’s surrender.

This mess stems from weak leadership and broken policies. The 2021 Memorandum of Agreement with HHS gutted info-sharing—ICE can’t even vet sponsors properly anymore. Legislation ties their hands further, blocking enforcement against shady sponsors. Meanwhile, the backlog of unserved court notices piles up, and the cartels laugh all the way to the bank.

But here’s the silver lining: ICE agreed to four recommendations:

· Revise agreements with HHS

· Fix bad address data

· Clear the backlog

· Update their playbook for officers.

That's a good start, but it’s not enough. We need action, not promises. By September 2025, they say they’ll have it sorted. I’ll believe it when I see it, and I’ll be watching.

Americans, this isn’t about politics—it’s about survival. Our border is porous, and our children—yes, these unaccompanied minors are children too—are paying the price. Trafficking isn’t a headline; it’s a reality. Exploitation isn’t a buzzword; it’s happening in our backyard. We’ve got to demand accountability from DHS, ICE, and every politician who let this slide. Our nation’s future depends on it.

Stay vigilant, stay vocal, and never back down.

Click Here to Read the Full OIG Report