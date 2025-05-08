Millions of Americans rose up and voted for accountability within our government. We are demanding a restoration of trust, because we are a moral society that requires justice.

There are powerful patriots, dedicated servants working with President Trump, but they must be cautious of the bureaucrats that surround them with all the glamour and accoutrements of the office. Our leaders need to stay focused on accountability and the President’s agenda.

We must go after the people that put our country into a declining state. America is in the midst of a coup that started back in 2015. The progressive left went after President Trump and anybody who got in their way, and these people still have a foot in the door. They continue to influence the military and security state complexes.

It's time to get to work.

I want to see our leaders living in their offices or out in the field, as opposed to on the news or at sporting events. For President Trump, it’s about being presidential and getting out amongst the people, but for everyone else, they should be living what it is that they were brought in to do, because we don’t have much time left.

Every day, I hear from thousands of people, asking when accountability will come.

We now know when Russiagate began, the details of how it was run, why they did it, and who was actually behind it. Clearly, John Brennan was at the tip of the spear, but there were others. Yet, Special Counsel Durham failed to issue indictments, even when arrests were requested from his team – he refused.

Just last week, Senator Ron Johnson announced falsehoods surrounding 9-11. Former Congressman Kurt Weldon was on recently with Tucker Carlson expressing similar concerns. These are passionate, honest leaders trying to open discussions on 9-11, but will anything actually come of this, will anyone be held to account!?

Let's go back to the Epstein files. Attorney General Pam Bondi declared that she’d seen it all, and then…nothing. They called a few podcasters and cast them with binders, for nothing. Bondi responded later, explaining that the head of the New York field office had lied to her. Okay, well, then he should be arrested. Remove his security clearance and place him under house arrest. Start an investigation not only into his lying, but also other possible nefarious activities.

The assistant director in charge of the New York field office is one of the top 10 FBI leaders in the country. He should have been detained and held, but instead he was fired and walked out of his office behind a parade of bagpipers...this is what pisses Americans off.

Stop with the firing and start detaining criminals.

If Epstein files have been destroyed – go and get the handcuffs!

Don’t forget, that under the Biden administration approximately 300K children went missing. Our government either lost them, or allowed them to be trafficked…so where is the accountability there?

People within our government are sitting, planning and waiting out this administration to then continue business as usual, and we cannot allow that. If Democrats regain a majority, we're done.

President Trump has less than two years to drain the swamp. Once we enter 2026 the focus will move toward candidates and elections.

Judges continue to hold up President Trump, another threat to our country. Americans have lost trust in our justice system as well as the weakening of our rule of law. We watched what the DOJ did to Trump when he was the 45th President. We saw those who attended the J6 rally locked up, Christians were arrested for standing outside of Planned Parenthood clinics, parents were classified as domestic terrorists, and public officials were thrown in prison for exposing corruption in the election system.

The American people simply don't trust our justice system and are begging for the rule of law to be applied fairly, equally and effectively.

Is there a secret grand jury in Washington DC? Are indictments coming? It’s possible, but if that is the case, arrests better commence asap.

What I'm saying is that one of the most important things that we must do domestically right now is get organized, and somebody has got to be in charge below President Trump.

For example, if Trump tells Kristi Noem to start deporting, then she needs to take control. Do we send people to Panama? President Bukele of El Salvador, is going to run out of room, so do we send people across the border of Mexico and let them figure it out since they let them cross the border in the first place?

Operationally, we need to be removing roughly 400k people per month. Is there a command center in place with the number of illegals in each state, planning locations for them to be moved to? A leader has to be living and breathing this agenda item. I know that Tom Homan is the answer, but he doesn’t own resources. The Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Services own the resources…are they responsive to Tom’s needs?

If we haven't put at least 5 million out by next January, I don't know if we’ll be able to get back on track. 20 million humans entered our country illegally over the last four years. This is a very real and a very serious and dangerous situation.

There is an undercurrent of MAGA unrest that want accountability, not just of the things that are happening now, but of things that happened in the past.

Innocent people were put in prison, never seeing the light of day, never seeing a judge, never having an attorney. I mean, just incredible things that happened to our country because of the very progressive, very dangerous, leftist, communist, socialist movement in our country. Yet many responsible continue to sit in Congress and spotlight on propagandist media networks.

Once steps toward accountability are taken, and the enemy grows uncertain, then things can turn around. Until then, it is worth reminding ourselves that many empires have fallen from the absence of justice. Let’s not go there yet. We still have time.