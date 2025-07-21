Here’s what is playing out in real time.
1. The DEEP STATE PLAN
2. The STRATEGY
3. The TARGET
4. The COUNTERPUNCH
All it needed was a blend of courage and commitment to the TRUTH. President Trump, thanks for demonstrating both. It took longer than thought but, in the end, resulted in massive exposure of the deep state.
@DNIGabbard it’s not the waves in life you catch, it’s how you ride them that matters. No wipeouts here. Best wave of the day!
DNI Tulsi Gabbard has made three things unmistakably clear:
1. The Intelligence Community repeatedly concluded — before and after Election Day in NOV 2016 — that Russia LACKED both the intent and capability to alter U.S. vote totals.
2. Those conclusions were suppressed or overwritten at the direction of senior Obama officials and probably Obama himself after President Trump won.
Talking points drafted for DNI James Clapper on December 7, 2016, stated flatly, “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the U.S. Presidential election outcome,” yet the president’s daily brief containing those conclusions was killed hours later [shows intent to deceive].
3. A hastily ordered Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), released January 6, 2017, relied in part on the now totally discredited Steele dossier and became the cornerstone of the years-long coup effort by Barack Obama and his band of thieves to undermine the will of the American people.
In this article is an exceptional timeline and additional facts well worth the read.
Wendi Strauch Mahoney - Super write up: American Thinker
Solzhenitsyn said COURAGE was the virtue upon which ALL OTHER VIRTUES RELY...May we all have the fortitude to find the COURAGE of General Flynn as we enter into this battle of a lifetime. We ALL have a role to SERVE in the return of of CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC to some sense of normalcy... Faith, Family, Patria.
Good info sir. However, we’ve known since the Cold War era that America was full of traitors and infiltrations.
Just recently, I did a precursor investigation of foreign temps that were hired by the State Department. These internships of young people looking for a career in government or corporate business.
Several of them in 2021&22 were foreign nationals who in my estimation could never have cleared a security clearance. But? They did.
One in particular was a young lady who had not ever set foot in America until she applied for a student visa and then did her internship in the State Department. Sho was from China and had all the war-marks of working for the CCP. What security!
This scandal against Trump is just another espionage caper that is actually constructed from within our own ranks due to decades of incompetence and treason in our IC and elected ranks.
We have to understand that the infiltrations of the Cold War are just now taking their toll on our government and our nation.
Beyond that we have several other seriously debilitating issues like the Epstein affair which is being swept under the rug.
Lies, deceptions and moral depravity are not the way to run a nation if we expect to survive as a nation.
I’m sorry to go on, but just Saturday I was informed of even more breaches and challenges along the Canadian border. Given the heat on me by the corrupt, I haven’t been able to get back on the line, so to speak and further more, no one is helping.
Our nation is melting underneath deception. God knows it and do do many of us who are on the front lines and in some cases behind enemy lines.
I would encourage General Flynn to put more pressure on the administration to come forward with the Epstein files, all of it, regardless of the outcome. I’d not ever expect to get the whole truth form any government source. I’ve been in the business far to long to know better.
One scandal begats another scandal to cover up the last one. If we don’t start following these things to their corrected end, we will sorely regret it.
Personally I’ve heard enough Trump worship. I appreciate and support those things he does in the interest of the American people. We’ve got to stop getting distracted and deterred. If we don’t stand up for these children and young ladies who are being. Horribly abused and murdered, we don’t deserve America or Gods blessings.