Larry
1d

Solzhenitsyn said COURAGE was the virtue upon which ALL OTHER VIRTUES RELY...May we all have the fortitude to find the COURAGE of General Flynn as we enter into this battle of a lifetime. We ALL have a role to SERVE in the return of of CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC to some sense of normalcy... Faith, Family, Patria.

James Bolton
1d

Good info sir. However, we’ve known since the Cold War era that America was full of traitors and infiltrations.

Just recently, I did a precursor investigation of foreign temps that were hired by the State Department. These internships of young people looking for a career in government or corporate business.

Several of them in 2021&22 were foreign nationals who in my estimation could never have cleared a security clearance. But? They did.

One in particular was a young lady who had not ever set foot in America until she applied for a student visa and then did her internship in the State Department. Sho was from China and had all the war-marks of working for the CCP. What security!

This scandal against Trump is just another espionage caper that is actually constructed from within our own ranks due to decades of incompetence and treason in our IC and elected ranks.

We have to understand that the infiltrations of the Cold War are just now taking their toll on our government and our nation.

Beyond that we have several other seriously debilitating issues like the Epstein affair which is being swept under the rug.

Lies, deceptions and moral depravity are not the way to run a nation if we expect to survive as a nation.

I’m sorry to go on, but just Saturday I was informed of even more breaches and challenges along the Canadian border. Given the heat on me by the corrupt, I haven’t been able to get back on the line, so to speak and further more, no one is helping.

Our nation is melting underneath deception. God knows it and do do many of us who are on the front lines and in some cases behind enemy lines.

I would encourage General Flynn to put more pressure on the administration to come forward with the Epstein files, all of it, regardless of the outcome. I’d not ever expect to get the whole truth form any government source. I’ve been in the business far to long to know better.

One scandal begats another scandal to cover up the last one. If we don’t start following these things to their corrected end, we will sorely regret it.

Personally I’ve heard enough Trump worship. I appreciate and support those things he does in the interest of the American people. We’ve got to stop getting distracted and deterred. If we don’t stand up for these children and young ladies who are being. Horribly abused and murdered, we don’t deserve America or Gods blessings.

