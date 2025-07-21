Here’s what is playing out in real time.

1. The DEEP STATE PLAN

2. The STRATEGY

3. The TARGET

4. The COUNTERPUNCH

All it needed was a blend of courage and commitment to the TRUTH. President Trump, thanks for demonstrating both. It took longer than thought but, in the end, resulted in massive exposure of the deep state.

@DNIGabbard it’s not the waves in life you catch, it’s how you ride them that matters. No wipeouts here. Best wave of the day!

DNI Tulsi Gabbard has made three things unmistakably clear:

1. The Intelligence Community repeatedly concluded — before and after Election Day in NOV 2016 — that Russia LACKED both the intent and capability to alter U.S. vote totals.

2. Those conclusions were suppressed or overwritten at the direction of senior Obama officials and probably Obama himself after President Trump won.

Talking points drafted for DNI James Clapper on December 7, 2016, stated flatly, “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the U.S. Presidential election outcome,” yet the president’s daily brief containing those conclusions was killed hours later [shows intent to deceive].

3. A hastily ordered Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), released January 6, 2017, relied in part on the now totally discredited Steele dossier and became the cornerstone of the years-long coup effort by Barack Obama and his band of thieves to undermine the will of the American people.

In this article is an exceptional timeline and additional facts well worth the read.

Wendi Strauch Mahoney - Super write up: American Thinker