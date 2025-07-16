When President Trump signed his executive order in January restricting federal resources from promoting radical gender ideology and critical race theory, the expectation was simple: the military, like every federal agency, would comply. But on military bases across America and abroad, libraries are quietly ignoring it.
This isn’t accidental. It’s deliber…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to General Flynn's Substack - Official to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.