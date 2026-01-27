General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D M Barr's avatar
D M Barr
1d

There were DOZENS (hundreds?) of Minnesota government officials and employees involved. They ALL should get at least 20 years in solitary confinement prison for anti-American TREASON, for collusion with a foreign enemy, and for actions of a traitor. No parole. No electronic devices. One visitor per month.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Swlion's avatar
Swlion
1dEdited

General Flynn—your Alinsky playbook analysis is dead-on. Minneapolis tests if narrative pressure can gut federal ICE enforcement like it destroyed policing post-2020.

Sanctuary states forget: Obama deported 3M+ criminals. Schumer: "No choice but to deport." Federal law unchanged.

Blue states cooperated under Obama, resist under Trump. Law didn't change—why did they?

And General Flynn's Alinsky analysis got me thinking... wrote a 3-part ICE series + why I returned after hiatus. Atlas Shrugged woke me up—hoping to wake others too. All here: https://swlion26.substack.com/archive

Reply
Share
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture