On this special day, the 4th of July 2025, let us NEVER FORGET what this day truly represents. America endured a BOLD beginning, and I want to provide a reminder of WHO WE ARE and what it takes to STAY FREE.

On July 4, 1776, a courageous idea changed the course of human history. A group of defiant colonists declared that freedom was not a privilege handed down by monarchs but a God-given right. A small band of patriots signed the Declaration of Independence, and in doing so, they declared a radical idea: that liberty isn’t granted by kings, but endowed by our Creator, God Almighty.

They pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to a cause greater than themselves. It was a risky and uncertain experiment rooted in moral courage and an unshakable belief in freedom. They didn’t just write about liberty — they bled for it, and that same spirit of sacrifice has echoed through every American generation since.

You can’t speak honestly about the Fourth of July without honoring those who have defended it, our men and women in uniform.

From the ragtag Continental Army that stood up to the most powerful empire in the world, to the modern warrior defending freedom in every corner of the globe, the American military has always been the shield that protects the promise of July 4th. Every flag waving proudly today does so because someone stood ready to defend it.

Those who wear the uniform have bought and safeguarded every right we enjoy, free speech, faith, voting, and living as we choose.

Our military doesn’t just defend borders; it defends America’s virtues.

On this day, we must remember that freedom isn’t free. It never has been. America is more than a place, it’s an idea that must be renewed, lived out, and passed on.

Military families know this truth deeply. They endure long deployments, shoulder the burden of war, and return to their homes forever changed. They do this out of love for country, freedom, and one another.

Their sacrifices aren’t just for Memorial Day or Veterans Day. It’s woven into the meaning of Independence Day. Every firework is a tribute not just to our birth, but to our survival.

This isn’t about politics. This is about patriotism. It’s about gratitude for the past, the present, and the defenders of our future.

Stand for something greater so this Independence Day, remember that our freedom was won through valor… and preserved through vigilance.

Let’s teach our children that the American flag stands for more than a holiday. It stands for sacrifice, unity, and an enduring dream worth defending. Let us each recommit to the bold spirit of liberty that lit the fuse of revolution nearly 250 years ago.

To our troops, our veterans, and their families, THANK YOU. Your service is the reason we celebrate.

Happy Independence Day. May we never take it for granted.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” – Declaration of Independence, 1776

May God continue to Bless and Protect America.