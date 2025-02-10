Trump Reveals the Next Eight People He is Revoking Security Clearances From After Stripping Biden’s

U.S. Nuke Submarines Under Chinese Thumb? Scientists Claims Developing New-Age Tech That Can Detect Stealthy Subs

George Soros funded chaos in US, India, Bangladesh via USAID grants worth $270M, reports claim.

Nothing is confirmed yet, and the NTSB is still working to understand the specifics of the crash. Even the use of the ADS-B is still under investigation.

The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law.

General Flynn on X

THE TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS OF DOGE

What a wonderful story that President Donald Trump is unfolding for us all and where this leads will be to a vastly stronger America.

Here’s more to add to where more bodies may be buried (in case you haven’t already looked into these dark places):

To begin, DOGE must examine all the anti-human trafficking NGOs at the U.S. State Dept Trafficking in Persons office.

This office raked in billions since 2001 and they have deceived the American people for over two decades regarding their success rate. Like many parts of the USG, they were in it for their own financial sustainability. Instead of fighting this serious issue on the streets, at grass roots levels, and over the internet to reduce the problem, they were building up their coffers into bigger and bigger budgets.

What they should have done to be successful is work their way out of a job. Reduce human trafficking rather than watching it rise to the level where it is now a national emergency. That office has run amuck and now needs to be reined in or shut down. I do believe you’ll discover that funds were given to NGOs with little to no oversight, nor any willingness to tackle this insanity with any type of “measure of success” model. Had they done so, they would have (and should have) put themselves out of business.

Next is another line of operations. This is where USAID funds are provided to Silicon Valley (again, you have to ask why). I’ll leave your experts to answer that for American taxpayers.

You can also throw in funds provided for Soros training all those civil societies in places like Latvia and Lithuania on how to hold their governments accountable, however, the truth may be that they were training civil dissidents to overthrow foreign despots that people like BHO and HRC wanted to get rid of. This goes way back to even before the pre-Arab uprising days with the likes of Gaddafi and Mubarak. It is highly likely that U.S. taxpayer monies were “granted” to the groups connected to very well-known foundations. There are other bodies, please keep looking.

General Flynn on X

Matthew 21:22

Faith is something you cannot touch, you just have to have it. Have faith in what lies ahead for America.

President Trump is leading us through a storm and his vision is toward creating a new “golden age” for America.

We all are born into this time and must bravely follow the path to our destined end. There is no other way. Our duty [as American citizens and patriots] is to embrace our current position and like Soldiers have done throughout America’s storied history, stood their ground in the face of vicious enemies and tyrants but far too many had to sacrifice it all so we could live in freedom. That is greatness. That is what is meant to be a true champion. We the people now need to think of ourselves as champions. Champions for our faith, champions for our families and, most certainly, champions for our country.

Have a great day.