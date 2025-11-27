One Election from Losing America Forever
America is in the middle of a coordinated political and intelligence struggle that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. We are one election away from losing the country we grew up in, and the time for hesitation is over. The President must confront the ongoing coup efforts head-on, speak honestly to the American people, and take decisive action grounded in his oath. This moment demands clarity, courage, and accountability, not tomorrow, but now.
SIR. I'm sure you are familiar with "These are the times that try men's souls." The opening words of Thomas Paine's "America in Crisis" written in 1776. Once again, America is facing a crisis. We see members of a political party with no leader in congress, who are referred to as lawmakers, openly breaking the laws and advocating sedition. We have a lawmaker in congress who has said that just because someone commits a crime doesn't make them a criminal. We see an entire American city electing an openly socialist mayor.
Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer stated it well: "It would even seem that this is virtually a sociological-psychological law. The power of the one needs the stupidity of the other." Yes Mr. Franklin, a republic if you can keep it...from the stupidity of the other. Be thankful this Thanksgiving that there is a God and His son, our King and savior and a POTUS who believes we are "One nation under God." Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family General Flynn.
You can't get any more correct than that. Whether it happens remains to be seen.