The aftermath of January 6th must be understood in tandem with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the federal vaccine mandates. Together, they formed the operational center of a three-tiered purge aimed at the heart of the American national security workforce.

Revolutions require crisis. They cannot sustain themselves solely on theory. A strategic choice must be made about where that crisis will be centered. If the battlefield is domestic, foreign crises must be controlled or terminated quickly. From this perspective, the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan takes on an additional dimension. Clearing the deck internationally created space for the domestic crisis narrative around January 6 to dominate. It is plausible that the decision to accept a disastrous withdrawal was seen as an acceptable cost if it allowed the administration and its ideological allies to focus fully on remaking the internal machinery of the state.

Barely a week after Afghanistan fell, vaccine mandates were announced for the entire federal workforce. From the first moment, it was clear to many inside the system that this was not primarily about public health. It was about obedience, identification, and removal. Those who refused to comply were disproportionately religious, constitutionally minded, conservative in outlook, or simply unwilling to submit to coerced medical intervention. In other words, they were the precise cohort that revolutionary ideologues view as an obstacle.

What followed across the federal government was a coordinated pattern. Agencies created religious accommodation processes that were adversarial by design. Internal systems were engineered to route almost every request toward denial. In some cases, the process itself kept changing to trap employees into non-compliance that could be framed as insubordination. Compliance numbers were falsified. Lists of non-compliant personnel were compiled. Unvaccinated officers were labeled as insider threats, a term previously used for spies, saboteurs, or those posing physical security risks. In some cases, armed officers were informed that their firearms could be taken or their positions altered based on their refusal.

Crude calculations made inside multiple agencies suggested that the administration was prepared to terminate a staggering proportion of the national security workforce. While public reporting put the number of separated service members in the thousands, internal estimates and anecdotal evidence suggest the actual impact may have been orders of magnitude greater, including forced retirements, coerced resignations, career-destroying notations, and informal blacklists. The intent appears to have been nothing less than the ideological purification of the federal apparatus under the cover of a health emergency.

The Central Intelligence Agency was not immune to this process. Within the CIA, the enforcement of mandates and the surrounding machinery of compliance bore the hallmarks of DEI-aligned activism rather than neutral personnel management. Officers who sought religious accommodations often did so at high personal and professional cost. Many are still living with the consequences of stalled careers, hostile evaluations, and the lingering suspicion that their names remain flagged in unseen databases. Internal investigations by networks of concerned officers uncovered documentation that suggested these non-compliance lists were being shared or prepared for sharing with the Pre-Trial Services Agency, which, by its own description, exists to support the federal courts in managing newly arrested defendants.

If vaccine noncompliance were being linked conceptually to January 6-related offenses, a dangerous precedent would have been established. A government was effectively considering religious objection or medical autonomy a political crime. This is characteristic of regimes that have moved from disagreement to criminalization, not of constitutional republics.

The mandates also degraded mission capability. Units responsible for covert action, high-risk operational training, and sensitive overseas work saw their personnel threatened with termination or sidelining. In some cases, the only way to preserve operational readiness was for entire cadres of officers to falsify their records to remain on paper compliant. This compounded the moral injury. Officers were forced to choose between betraying their conscience and lying to preserve the mission. Both choices inflicted damage.

As this purge machinery ground forward, the war in Ukraine erupted. For years, Ukraine had served as a corridor for corruption, influence, and financial gamesmanship—the sudden reality of a large-scale conventional war altered priorities. Dark money projects and ideological crusades found themselves competing with battlefield realities, international pressure, and a complex escalation environment. It is reasonable to conclude that the invasion of Ukraine disrupted the internal purge timetable. The administration could no longer sustain the same level of focus on domestic ideological enforcement while managing a major foreign crisis in a theater saturated with intelligence and military equities.

Parallel to this, the DEI apparatus that had spearheaded much of the internal revolution began to show signs of fatigue and failure. The most revealing moment came in the summer of 2024 inside the CIA. At a meeting of Resource Groups, the senior psychologist tasked with leading DEI initiatives effectively held a referendum on the entire project. According to officers present, she launched into a furious, emotionally charged acknowledgment that DEI had failed to achieve its goals.

There was another consequence of the mandate era and the broader ideological struggle. For the first time in American history, employees from nearly every sector of the executive branch filed legal actions against their own government in large numbers. The courts were flooded with cases that pitted citizens and career civil servants against the agencies they served. This produced precisely the kind of overload that foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party have long sought to engineer. Their information campaigns and influence operations have openly aimed at overburdening American institutions. Here, ironically, the executive branch itself became the primary source of the overload on the judiciary.

In strategic terms, the damage inflicted upon the United States over these years is severe, but not fatal. The revolution failed to consolidate. The purge was not fully completed. The DEI movement inside key institutions cracked under its own contradictions. Ordinary Americans resisted. A remnant inside the federal workforce refused to bow. Courts, despite all the pressure, blocked some of the most extreme measures. Reality asserted itself against ideology.

The question now is what must be done. The path forward requires more than outrage. It involves policy and structure.

First, the architecture of the modern welfare state, which has turned large segments of the population into political clients, must be dismantled. Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and its subsequent expansions helped create a permanent dependency machine that can be weaponized for revolutionary ends. Rolling back these structures will not be easy, but it is essential if Americans are to recover a culture of responsibility, family formation, and self-government.

Second, the country must deliberately cultivate the nuclear family, childbearing, and stable communities. This is not sentimental nostalgia. It is a matter of national survival. A society that abandons marriage, parenthood, and property stewardship will not endure. Incentives, policies, and cultural signals must all point toward building households capable of raising the next generation with a sense of identity and duty.

Third, American education must be reclaimed from red-washed narratives. Civics, honest history, and a clear account of the crimes of Marxist regimes must be restored. Children and young adults must understand both the promise and the fragility of ordered liberty. If they do not know what distinguishes this Republic from totalitarian systems, they will not recognize the danger until it is too late.

Fourth, the intelligence community must be reformed so that it returns to its proper mission of defending the nation against foreign threats rather than serving as an instrument of domestic social engineering. This means rooting out politicized structures, prohibiting the use of intelligence tools against the domestic political opposition except in the narrowest and most clearly justified circumstances, and rebuilding a culture of professional, apolitical service.

Fifth, society must recover a sense of moral coherence. A nation cannot survive long when it denies reality in matters as fundamental as truth, sex, responsibility, and the value of human life. While America is home to many faith traditions, there must be a shared recognition that there are objective standards that cannot simply be rewritten by fashion or decree. Without this, the law becomes only an instrument of power.

Finally, there must be a national effort to educate the public about the patterns, methods, and vocabulary of Marxist and neo-Marxist movements. This does not require witch hunts. It requires clarity. Once citizens understand how these systems operate, they are far harder to manipulate; the mask slips. The slogans no longer suffice, and the glamour of the revolution fades.

There remains, inside this country and inside its battered institutions, a remnant of men and women who never surrendered. They stayed at their posts. They told the truth, quietly or openly, when it was dangerous to do so. They refused to consent to lies. They suffered for it. Careers were derailed. Retirements were accelerated. Friendships were broken. Some were imprisoned. Many were slandered, but they are still here.

Like the Founders before them, they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, not in the abstract but in the daily grind of saying no to a machine that demanded their submission. The cost has been high. Yet the Republic still stands. That is not an accident. It is the fruit of Providence and the courage of ordinary people acting in extraordinary times.

For the God of our fathers. For the country we inherited. For the Republic that must not fall. The struggle is not over. But neither is the story of America.