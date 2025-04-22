General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
1d

I look forward to it. Can we Repeal APEC, FTTA and NAFTA now USMCA? These treasonous policies have quite literally gutted The USA. It must end before The Republic of The USA will no longer be Free #Eject388TraitorConsWhoVotedNAYonJan6th2001toA10DayPause

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture