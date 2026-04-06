Don’t miss this—tomorrow from 12 PM to 1 PM ET, I am sitting down with paid subscribers for a live Q&A.

Paid subscribers receive exclusive daily updates, in-depth analysis the media will not touch, early newsletter access, and direct access to me through sessions like this one.

The stream will be available exclusively for paid subscribers here on Substack. A separate email with the link will be sent ahead of the Q&A. Thank you for your continued support.