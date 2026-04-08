Q&A with General Flynn

To every single person who took the time to join today’s live, I want you to know that your presence was not taken for granted. In over three decades of service, I learned that the strength of any mission depends entirely on the people behind it, and this community proves that truth every single day.

The questions you brought today were thoughtful, direct, and exactly the kind of engagement this country needs more of. You are not passive observers. You are active participants in something far larger than any one conversation, and that matters deeply to me personally.

We covered a great deal of ground today, and I am grateful for every moment of it. Sessions like this one do not happen by accident. They happen because people who are serious about this country choose to show up, stay informed, and remain engaged at a level that makes a real difference.

If you were not able to join today or you want to make sure you never miss the next one, now is the time to subscribe. Subscribers get first access to live Q&A sessions, exclusive content, and direct communication that you will not find anywhere else. This is where the real conversations happen, and I want you in the room every single time.

Do not wait until the next session is already underway. Lock in your spot now, stay connected, and let’s keep this momentum going. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.