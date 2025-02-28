I want to unpackage some misconceptions and offer some suggestions (from my standpoint) about the release of the Epstein files.

People are getting confused and for good reason. SDNY is the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York (I do stand by my earlier comments re SDNY). However, they are ONE among other offices that handled Epstein files. Another is the FBI’s NYO (New York Office). Are they both hiding the documents? Guess where McCabe was before working in the FBI WDC HQ Office, the NYO. Other notable NYO agents: Bill Priestap, and many more of the cabal. They all need to be brought in for questioning.

Guess who was in SDNY at one time or another: Comey, Bruce Orr, and many more corrupt people. I’ve personally visited the NYO in the past and while there are good and decent people inside, over the years the culture of the DOJ and bureau has turned into a rotting decayed cadaver. Trust no longer exists inside nor does it exist between these organizations and the American people.

Also, all the Epstein files should be on a system called, Sentinel. Sentinel houses all documents up to and including Secret files. Top Secret documents are on a separate system (there need to be checks done there too). Additionally, there is something called “1A envelopes.” These are physically handled, not found in a computer system (meaning, this is where they commonly hide stuff). You might say, there are always physical files for all investigations. True. If there are physical files, these should still be eventually scanned into the system. If not, they are in 1A envelopes, like the notes we discovered from the deceitful and crooked FBI agents that interviewed me.

@FBIDirectorKash and @AGPamBondi need to also look deeper into the Miami USAO (US Attorney’s Office). They provided the original sweetheart deal to Epstein and this office and the FBI’s Miami field office should have files too. FBI Miami may have been directed to send everything to the NYO though (still must be checked).

My assessment is the USAO in Miami could be found to be very dirty on this Epstein files release issue. Keep in mind, they had jurisdiction over Epstein Island originally (we should see all the evidence collected from that search).

There are former, now retired agents, who worked in Miami on this case. They need to be brought back on to help Bondi and Kash. Neither of these two ever worked in the arena of the DOJ HQs nor the FBI HQs. Both are bastions of progressives who are mostly anti-Trump and some are anti-American. It’s clear Epstein worked on behalf of elements of the USG and that there is seriously damning evidence that will likely expose political, establishment figures, Hollywood, and other elite persons. Let’s face it, the only way to get to Epstein Island was by special invite and because you had something to offer.

Bottom line, this needs to be rectified sooner than later because the longer this lingers, the more time people have to destroy evidence. Set a tighter schedule, run it as a task force, ENSURE victims are not exposed, use retired or other trusted persons (whistleblowers for instance) to mentor this task force.

Let’s get it right. America and the world deserve the truth and people who committed these acts against minors must be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Last piece of advice, follow the money. There will be gaps.

@DOGE you geniuses may be able to assist too.