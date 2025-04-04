We cannot shut our eyes to the painful truth that our very existence is, once again, in jeopardy. Failed Marxist ideologies have invaded the mainstream of our consciousness like a network of choking vines seeking to strangle the mighty American oak tree.

I’m not asking you to go to war, I am asking you to acknowledge that our country is already at war. You don’t need to join the military to defend your nation’s republic, you need to look within your thirty-mile radius and figure out how best you can serve your community.

Is it hard to fight for freedom, hell yes! But the more freedoms ripped from our lives, the less meaningful our lives will be. We must not allow future generations to endure the pain of today’s cowards.

A battle for the soul of a nation is unlike any other. It requires relentless dedication and grit. Freedom is not free…but its cost is one to pay.

I will stand strong and united with any man or woman willing to go to the gates to protect the American Dream and the freedoms which accompany it, but I cannot walk this path without you. I need you in more ways than you know.

Your support is not only why I do what I do, but it’s what keeps me going. For all of those patriots who have never stopped praying, who have sacrificed for this battle, who understand the light on the other side and why we must fight for it, thank you. Please know that I will not stop until the mission is complete.

By supporting me on X or Substack, you are not only supporting myself, and my team, but you are supporting organizations that I stand behind, that move the needle and get us closer to our goals.

Ride the waves with me.

General Flynn

