If “America First” is ever going to be a reality, we better pay close attention to what the other members of the global Nuclear Club are doing.



Below are the top three critical issues (my opinion) that Xi and Putin discussed or agreed upon during their recent summit in Beijing. Keep in mind, these two leaders have met nearly forty (40) times, so they have a deep personal relationship as well as that which each nation shares.



1. ENERGY/ECONOMICS: They signed off on massive energy and economic deals. Given the situation in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, their meeting had a very heavy focus on advancing major energy cooperation, including the “Power of Siberia 2” gas pipeline and a long-term oil & gas agreement. Russia, with its vast natural resources in fossil fuels and rare earth elements aims to boost supplies to China amid global tensions. It is reported there were over fifty (50) separate bilateral trade and economic deals signed off on.



2. DEEPEN ALREADY EXISTING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS: Xi and Putin committed to reinforcing their own personal relationship but also acknowledged their respective nation’s historic ties as well as a shared border further deepening their strategic partnership. Recognizing their 30 years of close ties, both leaders reinforced their comprehensive strategic partnership. This includes signing a joint declaration on advancing bilateral relations to a “higher standard” and broader cooperation in trade, tech, and other fields.



3. AN EMERGING MULTIPOLAR WORLD: The third, and of great interest for America (and to me), especially as we examine the many threats and challenges facing us after more than two decades of war, massive and unstoppable debt, and internal political challenges further dividing our republic is the idea of a “Multipolar World.”



A Multipolar World is a global order in which several major powers or power centers (such as the US, China, Russia, EU, & India) share significant influence, competing and cooperating without any single nation dominating.

This contrasts with a unipolar (one superpower) or bipolar (two superpowers) system.



They each emphasized a shared vision of a multipolar international order (countering U.S.-led alliances), plus held discussions on regional hotspots like Ukraine and the Middle East (Iran). Their aim is to project stability and alignment on international affairs.



The meeting is described as a “substance-heavy” meeting with many concrete deliverables expected.



Coming on the heels of the Trump-Xi summit has an appearance (to me) of a well choreographed effort to place the United States in a less than advantageous geo-strategic position.



The devil is in the details of the Xi-Putin Summit. As more light is shined on all their various meeting outcomes emerge (ie., joint statements and signed deals) we should expect to gain a sense of direction these nations will head as we enter the 2nd quarter of the 21st Century.



Interesting times ahead for sure. Again, our situation is vastly different than it was post World War II. in fact, it is vastly different than at the end of the Cold War circa 1990. Time for every American leader to find ways to come together otherwise we will find ourselves in a place of obedience instead of enlightenment.



Pray for our troops, our first responders, and as Memorial Day approaches, never forget the many sacrifices made for so many by so few.