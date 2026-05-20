General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
2h

Isn’t it nice to see that Americans whose fingerprints are all over the calamity in Ukraine and deadly global pandemics can still freely roam under the umbrella of auto-pen pardons?

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J Bick's avatar
J Bick
3h

I’m always curious about the Russia/China relationship. Do they really trust each other more than they do the U.S.? I also noted that Putin received the same flag waving/children singing reception that President Trump received.

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