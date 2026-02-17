General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April Kreps's avatar
April Kreps
44m

Gen Flynn, thank you, this is Evil vs Good. Epstein was/is The Devil himself. God bless you for speaking up!

Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
42m

Amen General. The American people are fast growing tired of the deceptions especially by the DOJ. Alexandr Solzhenitsyn told us, “A communist system can be recognized by the fact that it spares the criminals and criminalizes the political opponent.”

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture