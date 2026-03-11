General Flynn's Substack - Official

Richard Luthmann
5h

Iran threatening banks and tech workers is not strategy. It is the confession of a regime losing the war. When tyrannies cannot win on the battlefield, they pivot to terror, economics, and narrative warfare. Tehran wants panic in Silicon Valley and fear on Wall Street because it cannot stop missiles over Tehran. This is classic Fifth-Generation Warfare: strike the mind, not the army. But Americans should understand the signal clearly. A regime that threatens civilians has already admitted defeat. The proper response is not hesitation. It is pressure—military, financial, and informational—until the regime’s ability to threaten anyone collapses completely. Desperation is loud, but it is not power.

Valerie
5h

Thank you Gen Flynn. God Bless you and keep you !!!

