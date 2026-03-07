The ongoing military conflict in Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, involves a coalition led by the United States and Israel conducting airstrikes and operations aimed at degrading Iran’s military capabilities, including its ballistic missile program, nuclear sites, and leadership structures. The strikes have resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking officials, escalating into a broader regional war.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases, embassies, and allied infrastructure across the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain.

The conflict has drawn in proxies and allies, with no clear end in sight, though U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested it could last around four weeks.

Primary Opposing Sides

Side 1: Iran and Its Allies (Axis of Resistance)

- Iran (Islamic Republic): The central target, led by remaining IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) elements and military leadership. Iran has launched widespread retaliatory strikes, closed the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt global oil flows, and deployed advanced drones, including first-person view (FPV) models for the first time.

Internal pro-regime forces are clashing with anti-regime protesters, adding a domestic dimension that could evolve into civil unrest.

- Hezbollah (Lebanon): Actively involved, with Israeli strikes targeting their positions in Beirut and southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has entered the conflict, firing on Israeli forces and contributing to the regional escalation.

- Iranian-Backed Militias: Groups like Shiite militias from Iraq have deployed fighters into Iran to suppress protests and support the regime.

These include broader proxy networks across the Middle East, such as those in Yemen (Houthis, though less prominently mentioned in recent reports) and Syria, united against U.S. and Israeli presence.

- Broader Support: Russia and China have reportedly sided with Iran diplomatically, opposing Western intervention and potentially providing indirect support.

Sunni militant groups, like those historically opposed to Israel, have shown some alignment with Shia proxies in this context

This side focuses on asymmetric warfare, including missile barrages and proxy attacks, aiming to overwhelm defenses and disrupt energy supplies.

Side 2: U.S.-Israel Coalition and Allies

- United States and Israel: Leading joint operations under names like “Operation Epic Fury” and “Roaring Lion,” with airstrikes on over 2,000 targets in Iran, achieving air superiority over Tehran.

U.S. forces have sunk Iranian warships, and Israeli F-16s are using advanced munitions, including incendiary bombs.

- Gulf States: Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman are aligned against Iran, with their infrastructure targeted in retaliation. These nations host U.S. bases and share opposition to Iranian influence.

Iraq is also mentioned as part of this alignment, potentially due to U.S. presence and anti-Iranian elements.

- United Kingdom: Has allowed U.S. use of its bases, with a British air base in Cyprus targeted by Iran.

- Kurdish Groups: Iranian Kurdish militants (e.g., PDKI and PAK) are preparing cross-border offensives from Iraq to seize western Iranian territories, potentially with U.S. and Israeli air support. These groups have combat experience from anti-ISIS fights and oppose the Tehran regime.

- Internal Opposition in Iran: Anti-regime protesters and demonstrators are clashing with pro-regime forces, potentially aiding the coalition by weakening Iran from within.

This side emphasizes air superiority, precision strikes, and regime change elements, with potential ground incursions in border areas.

Additional Dynamics

- Regional Expansion: The war has spread to Lebanon, the Gulf, and beyond, with 11 countries affected by Iranian strikes.

Casualties are mounting, with over 2,500 reported dead (military and civilian) as of recent estimates.

- Economic and Global Impact: Oil prices are surging due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global trade.

- Uncertain Alliances: Some reports suggest unusual alignments, like anti-Iranian militants (including Sunni extremists) indirectly benefiting the coalition, but this appears speculative or satirical in social discourse.

The conflict’s ideological drivers, including claims of “end times” motivations, are under scrutiny in U.S. politics.

The situation is fluid and escalating rapidly, with potential for further involvement from global powers.

