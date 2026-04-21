General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is the oldest play in the book—stall, violate, deny, repeat. Iran isn’t negotiating; it’s managing time. Empty chairs aren’t logistics—they’re signals. The regime thinks endurance beats pressure. That’s the misread. Strength isn’t speeches—it’s consequences. If terms are breached and nothing follows, the next breach is guaranteed. You don’t get durable peace from process—you get it from leverage that’s actually used. Show up or pay the price; anything else is theater. The window is closing, and ambiguity helps the staller, not the closer. At some point, you stop asking for compliance and start enforcing it.

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Salty's avatar
Salty
3h

God Bless our Warfighters 🙏🏽

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