The fragile ceasefire brokered on 8 April between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran expires in less than 24 hours. What was intended as a two-week window for serious diplomacy has instead become a stress test that Tehran is deliberately failing. The regime has breached the terms of the agreement on multiple occasions since its signing. President Trump has publicly confirmed that Iran violated the ceasefire numerous times, and the operational reporting supports that assessment without qualification.



A United States delegation is en route to Islamabad for the next round of negotiations. Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to depart for Pakistan today to reinforce the American position at the highest level of the executive branch.



Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is pressing both sides to extend the ceasefire and is hosting the talks as a mediator working to keep diplomacy alive.



Iran is not at the table. Iranian officials have not confirmed their participation in today’s session and have provided no indication that a delegation is inbound to Islamabad. An empty chair on the Iranian side of the table, less than 24 hours before the ceasefire expires, is a deliberate signal of bad faith.



Tehran is treating this moment as a contest of endurance rather than a genuine diplomatic opening.



Regional intelligence sources assess that the regime believes it can outlast American patience, exploit the mediation process for time and international legitimacy, and walk away with concessions it has not earned through negotiation.



The pattern is familiar to anyone who has watched this regime operate for the last four decades. They stall, they violate, they deny, and then they repeat the cycle.



The seven weeks of conflict that preceded the 8 April agreement included kinetic exchanges and mounting pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint critical to global energy security. None of the underlying drivers of that conflict has been resolved. The odds of a lasting peace are fading with every hour that Iran continues to stall, evade, and refuse to show up.



Peace is not produced by hope or by press conferences. Peace is produced by strength, by verification, and by consequences that the other side finds credible. The Iranian regime has demonstrated, once again, that its behavior will not change until it is forced to change.



Until that shift occurs, a durable agreement is not within reach.

President Trump has made clear that the United States will not be played. If Tehran mistakes patience for weakness, the regime will learn the difference the hard way.

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