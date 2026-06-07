General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Jack McEncroe's avatar
Jack McEncroe
1h

General,

With all due respect, Iran is under a blockade and they have no place to put their oil. No matter who supposedly funds them, they are cornered. President Trump is controlling the strait and he has defanged the Brits, who continually stir the pot, by insuring the ships and cutting out Lloyd’s of London. Let’s let him do what we elected him to do: bring back manufacturing, strengthen our military, revive the American system by making everything necessary in America, solidify our National Security by closing the borders, make our elections honest, and undo everything that has been done since 1988. I am a Vietnam Veteran and I understand the dangers of our media and our weak giving the enemy propaganda life which gives the enemy hope and delays negotiations. Wake up America!!

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BrianT's avatar
BrianT
2h

You can't negotiate with insane Islamic terrorists

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