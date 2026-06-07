Iran fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles toward northern Israel tonight, marking the first direct Iranian attack on Israeli territory since the April 8 ceasefire that ended the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the strikes under the codename “Operation True Promise 5,” triggering widespread air-raid sirens across northern and central Israel. Israeli air defenses intercepted at least four Iranian missile barrages, and the IDF confirmed all missiles were intercepted.



No confirmed casualties as of this writing but do not be deceived by that outcome.



The intent was not ambiguous.



Iran fires ballistic missiles at a sovereign nation and calls it a warning.



Iran threatens American and Israeli targets across the entire region and frames it as a proportional response.



This is the regime that the world is being asked to negotiate with in good faith.



President Trump urged both sides to avoid further escalation and told Iran to return to talks, saying the missile launches were “certainly not going to help negotiations” and calling on Tehran to “get back to the table and make a deal.”



I respect the President’s instinct to pursue a resolution. But the American people deserve honesty about what they are watching.



Initial U.S. / Iran talks in Pakistan in April already failed to reach a peace deal.



President Trump then announced an open-ended extension of the ceasefire and a continuation of a U.S. blockade until negotiations concluded “one way or the other.”



The regime in Tehran spent that entire period reconstituting, probing, and waiting for an opening. Tonight was that opening.



A ceasefire is not a peace agreement. I have said this publicly for months. Ceasefires buy time. The question is always who uses that time more effectively.



Iran used it to reload and to watch. The moment conditions allowed, they launched. That is not a failure of diplomacy. That is the Iranian regime behaving precisely as the Iranian regime always behaves.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued a statement today warning that “should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region.”



The men running Tehran do not want a deal that constrains them. They want a deal that protects them long enough to outlast American political will.



The ceasefire left unresolved the core issues: Iran’s ballistic missile program, Hezbollah’s arsenal, and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. None of those issues resolved themselves during the pause. They were simply waiting in the background, exactly where the Iranian regime needed them to be.



This is fifth-generation warfare operating simultaneously on the kinetic, diplomatic, and information fronts. Iran fires missiles, claims victimhood in the international press, threatens American bases, and positions itself as the aggrieved party in negotiations.



Eyes open, America. The Strait of Hormuz, the proxy networks, the ballistic missile inventory, and the unresolved nuclear program do not disappear because diplomats are talking in a conference room. The threat does not pause because we want it to.



Pray for the men and women in the region serving under our flag tonight