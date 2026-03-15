General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
8h

As always General you’re words never disappoint you bring home the very points the only points we really must require while all other seem to really only be a hindrance God Bless you Sir We thank you for your poignant commentary

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2 replies by Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET) and others
Linda's avatar
Linda
8h

Always concise and informative, it’s valued, Sir.

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