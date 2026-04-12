General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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JOHN MORAN's avatar
JOHN MORAN
14h

I agree 100%. As I Vietnam veteran (1968) I saw what endless political negotiations did, it got more of our troops killed as the enemy would rearm, infiltrate, transfer more of their fighters into the south and in the end lead to the deaths of more than 50,000 of our troops and leading a humiliating withdrawal under fire. Dealing with the lying North Vietnamese was bad and the Iranians are even worse. I've said it many times, we're looking down the road a few years to Iran being another big problem again, it will happen if we don't finish the job now. You can't make bargains with sociopaths like the Iranian regime.

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Marianne Lamb's avatar
Marianne Lamb
14h

Excellent plan! Please deliver this to President Trump. And Vance is Deep State. So is Wiles. Ask Julie Green. God bless you and God bless the Constitution of the Republic of North America! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏

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