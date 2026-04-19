General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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HCRAM3038102's avatar
HCRAM3038102
3h

God is good. God is real and President Trump has been saved for such a time as this. (Romans 8:28)

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John Stacey's avatar
John Stacey
3h

Stay in continuous prayer and keep your faith in God.

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