The photo below was taken at a prominent Catholic Church in Florida today. This type of information warfare against “MAGA”, against President Trump, is just beginning. It is dangerous, it is very political, it is fifth generational, and most definitely, it is spiritual warfare.

There are approximately 1.4B Catholics worldwide. The largest Christian denomination in the world. Fact is, without the Catholic vote, one cannot be President of The United States of America.



This Pope is consciously choosing political sides. He is emerging as a woke globalist instead of a humble servant of Jesus Christ representing the Church of Peter.



The Pope should represent humility and courage in the face of the evil that walks the earth.



Does he truly see President Trump as evil?



I think not.



I believe he is moving at a speed directed by his masters (not God). The Pope, as a man, needs to be reminded that humility in the face of God is courage. Courage without humility in the face of man is dangerous.



It is shocking how many Catholics are upset at Trump currently. It shows the unhealthy allegiance that they hold for any man, including the Pope.



In Revelation 19:10, we are told not to worship even an angel, but only God, so certainly we should not worship a man, even the Pope.



In Acts 10:25, Peter (the first Pope) says that he is just a man and not to worship him but to worship only God.



In Jeremiah 17:5 says that we are cursed if we trust in man or in our strength.



With access to greater knowledge, all of us see a darker underbelly of our international political systems and the depravity of humanity (truly).



So what? Thrust yourselves into the word of God instead of focusing on the word of man. I know that is the challenge of a lifetime, but for some individuals and even for a few nations, it could save lives.



Why? Because all men say dumb things at times. It may be purposeful for a circumstance or it may just be ignorance. If our hope and trust remains in Jesus, that allows us to walk through these uncertain times unphased.



If it isn’t clear enough yet, it will become even more clear in the months ahead.