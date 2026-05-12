What is already documented in the Jeffrey Epstein matter is enough to demand the full release of every page.



It is enough to demand the prosecution of every adult whose name appears in connection with the abuse of a child.



It is enough to tear the entire apparatus of redaction and protection down to its foundation.



Children were trafficked through the homes, planes, and islands of some of the most powerful people on earth. Women working directly for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, including women who were themselves victims groomed into becoming traffickers, sent emails identifying girls as young as nine, ten, and eleven for delivery into that network.



Representatives Boebert, Luna, Massie, Khanna, and Garcia with security clearances and direct access to the unredacted files, have told the American people that the language in those documents is darker than what the public has been allowed to see.



They have described emails about torture. They have described coded references that warrant immediate criminal investigation. They have described names hidden behind black bars while survivors watch their own identities exposed.

That is not a conspiracy theory. That is testimony from sitting members of Congress, on the record, in front of the cameras, under their own names.



What is already on record is enough to indict an entire generation of institutional failure. The FBI had this material for two decades and the case went nowhere. The Department of Justice cut the original sweetheart plea deal in Florida that let Epstein walk in a county jail with work release. The man himself died in federal custody on the watch of agencies that to this day cannot give a clean accounting of what happened in that cell.



Now, after the Epstein Files Transparency Act (a law), the American people are told that millions of pages remain withheld and that the redactions in what has been released are shielding the powerful rather than the victims.



There is pure evil in this case. Real, spiritual, moral evil of the kind the Scriptures warn us about and that every civilization in human history has been forced to confront.



Children were destroyed for the appetites of the wealthy and the connected. The institutions of this Republic that exist to protect those children failed them at every level, for decades, across both parties.



I have spent a lifetime in military and intelligence work. I have sat in the rooms where decisions get made. I have watched institutions classify their failures, bury their misconduct, and call the result national security. The pattern in this case is the same pattern I have watched my entire career.



The powerful protect the powerful. The truth gets buried until the American people force it into the open.



So here is what every American must demand, and what every American must keep demanding until it is delivered.



1. Release every page, every email, every flight log, every financial record, and every video.



2. Strip the redactions that exist to protect the predators rather than victims.



3. Identify every person, foreign or domestic, whose name appears in connection with the abuse of a child.



4. Prosecute where the evidence allows, regardless of station, party, citizenship, or wealth.



5. Reopen the question of Jeffrey Epstein's death in federal custody.



6. Audit the FBI, the Department of Justice, and every agency that touched this case for the past twenty years.



The Constitution does not run a separate justice system for the connected. The Republic does not bend its laws around the elite and no claim of "national security" will ever justify the protection of monsters who paid to abuse children.



Pray for the victims and do not, under any circumstance, let this story die.