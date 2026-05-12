General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Beth's avatar
Beth
3h

Thank you, General Flynn! Continue to fight on behalf of the weak and powerless. God bless

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Chris Buckley's avatar
Chris Buckley
4h

Giving the same sick psychopaths authority to judge themselves has never worked out well for we, the people, with respect, General.

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