It is often said that a military commander should leave all options for military action on the table until the final decision is made. This strategy has the benefit of keeping the enemy off balance, not knowing what to expect. However, this strategy has drawbacks, and I will address why I believe that in this current situation the drawbacks far exceed the benefits, for one of those options.
First, I am deeply concerned by today’s article in Newsweek entitled “Is Donald Trump Considering Tactical Nukes Against Iran?” This issue has been raised because some former military officials have speculated on Cable News shows that only through the use of tactical nuclear weapons would we be able to successfully penetrate underground enrichment facilities in Iran. The Newsweek article quoted a Fox News report that a White House official said that the Trump Administration has “not taken anything off the table, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons.” It deserves restating that tactical nuclear weapons are nuclear weapons.
This type of maniacal reporting has been taken seriously by Russia, causing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to state the obvious — that any use of tactical nuclear weapons by the United States in Iran would be a catastrophic development.
A few days ago, Pakistan, a well-armed nuclear power, threatened to drop nuclear weapons on Israel if Israel used nuclear weapons on Iran. I don’t believe Pakistan is making an idle threat, and I do not want our country to be responsible for the destruction of Israel. This type of talk must end, immediately.
Tensions in the world are already too high, and leaving the use of nuclear weapons, “on the table” is preserving an option that I believe the United States would never employ. Allowing such open discussion about the U.S. initiating the use of nuclear weapons puts everyone at risk. As long as this possibility exists, other countries will be developing plans to counter-strike with nuclear weapons. When nuclear weapons are in play, even as a matter of speculation, the possibility of mistakes and miscalculations exists.
The first casualties of a nuclear mistake or miscalculation would be American troops on Middle East bases and American ships in the region - but it wouldn’t end there. Nuclear weapons have not been employed since World War II, and we cannot afford for this conflict to move the world “up the nuclear escalation ladder”.
If I were advising the President, I would recommend in the strongest possible terms, for him to declare that the United States will not initiate the use of nuclear weapons against Iran. I would not recommend waiting two weeks to make that announcement; I would urge him to do this now. It is time to slam shut and nail down the top on the Pandora’s box that contains dreaded nuclear weapons.
Absolutely agree with you sir! Even contemplating the use of Nuclear weapons is irresponsible at this point, going back to my earlier comments.
There is definitely a rift in the Trump administration and another actor at play behind the scenes. The consequences of direct involvement by the US could backfire on us. This could be the spark that opens up a salvo of hard indigenous subversion that could lead to great chaos within our nation.
As I iterated to General Vallely’s team this morning, someone in DC better pay attention to the subversives of Islam and China that are already proliferated across this nation. We’ve never faced the level of infiltrations that have place thousands of enemies within the gates of our nation before. If we’re not very careful here, we’re going to set off something that had the potential of bringing this nation to its knees.
I’ve tracked van loads of military aged Islamic men from the Canadian border into Spokane WA. Where they went from there, I have no idea. The ODNI is at odds over this current exploit.
Good morning General Sir. And thank you for your clarity sir. Frankly I'm growing short on patience with president Trump. Now is not the time for the art of the deal! It's time for real leadership! Obama and Biden were incapable of any tangible leadership. And when I voted for Trump, I assumed he was capable. Now, not so much. The delays and indecision are helping nothing.,but leading to crazy talk. No nukes is the only position we should have. And Trump better be dam clear on that.