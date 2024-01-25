Texas Is Entitled to Use Military Force to Repel the Border Invasion
May the public conversation over these issues begin anew, so that appropriate action may be taken by those in authority — before it’s too late.
The Supreme Court’s decision this week to order Texas not to protect its border with Mexico will go down in history as one of that Court’s most cowardly decisions which could doom our nation — if it is allowed to stand. That decision was not just about razor wire — it was about the role of states in our federal system, and the betrayal of the nation – f…