There is a Christmas manufactured for display windows and marketing campaigns, bright, hurried, and quickly forgotten. There is the Christmas our Founders knew, quiet, severe, inward, and bound to something far older and more demanding than comfort. They did not inherit a nation wrapped in ribbon. They brought one into being through cold hands, empty stomachs, and resolute faith.

When George Washington crossed the Delaware on Christmas night, there were no speeches to stir the heart and no crowds to bear witness. There was no certainty of success. There was only an obligation. The men who followed him were unpaid, underfed, and freezing. Many had no shoes. Some left blood in the snow behind them. Yet they crossed anyway, because surrender would have extinguished a fragile and unprecedented idea that free people could govern themselves under God, not kneel before kings.

To the Founding Fathers, the Nativity was not a decorative tradition or a gentle fable meant to soften the season. It was a moral framework. The image of power entering the world through humility rather than conquest reinforced a principle they believed essential to any free society: that legitimate authority arises from virtue, restraint, and service, not coercion. A child born without wealth, title, or force affirmed their conviction that liberty depends on leaders who govern themselves before governing others. In the Nativity, they saw a rebuke of tyranny and a reminder that freedom endures only when law is grounded in moral order. It was not a story that excused them from duty, but one that bound them more tightly to it, calling them to sacrifice comfort for conscience and power for responsibility.

John Adams warned that the Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people, and wholly inadequate for any other. This was not rhetoric; it was realism. The Founders believed freedom required restraint, and restraint required virtue. Christmas returned that truth to them each year, reminding them that rights severed from responsibility decay into disorder, and liberty without discipline dissolves into ruin.

While Europe crowned monarchs beneath cathedral ceilings, America prayed in meeting houses and shivered in winter camps. While empires celebrated pageantry and permanence, the Founders measured success by endurance. They did not ask what the nation could consume, but what it could withstand.

Christmas at Valley Forge passed without celebration, but not without meaning. In the cold and deprivation, faith became a discipline rather than a comfort, sharpening resolve instead of softening it. The men endured hunger, illness, and winter’s cruelty not because relief was promised, but because duty demanded it. To the Founders, Providence favored courage strengthened by preparation and prayer proven through action. That Christmas affirmed a hard truth at the heart of the American experiment liberty would be preserved not by ease or optimism, but by sacrifice willingly borne and carried forward when turning back would have been far easier.

Set that against our own age. We speak endlessly of rights and rarely of obligations. We celebrate abundance while forgetting the discipline that made it possible. We demand comfort from institutions erected by men who accepted hardship as the price of liberty.

The Founders understood that a republic is not sustained by habit or inheritance, but by choice. Its fragility was intentional, a safeguard that required each generation to reaffirm it with clarity, discipline, and sacrifice. Christmas offered a rare pause from the clamor of public life, a moment when reflection displaced noise and the enduring truth could be remembered. Self-government survives only when free people are willing to bear its cost, again and again.

It is no accident that Washington chose Christmas night to act. He knew the enemy would be complacent. He also knew his own men needed more than rest. They needed meaning. They needed to believe that sacrifice still mattered, that history had not yet finished with them.

So he gave them a Christmas not of comfort, but of consequence.

The painting depicts a moment before the Battle of Trenton on December 26, 1776, a turning point in America’s fight for freedom.

That is the Christmas we have inherited, whether we acknowledge it or not. Not the one sold to us, but the one secured for us. A Christmas that asks what we are willing to endure so that those who come after us may live free.

This season, the most radical act is remembrance. To remember that liberty was forged in winter rather than comfort. To remember that faith without action is empty. To remember that self-government begins not in distant halls of power but in the conscience of each citizen willing to uphold it.

The Founders did not give us a perfect nation. They gave us a demanding one.

Every Christmas, it asks us the same question it asked them, quietly, relentlessly, without sentiment:

Are we worthy of it?

Merry Christmas

As Christmas approaches, I want to personally thank you for standing firm during a defining moment for our Nation.

We can feel it—something fundamental is being tested, and the road ahead will demand courage and resolve. Your past support has helped push back and keep this fight moving forward when it mattered most.

I’m grateful for your belief in our mission and for your willingness to stay engaged.

As we reflect this Christmas on faith, sacrifice, and hope, please know that your role in this effort is deeply appreciated. The work isn’t finished. The fight for our Republic goes on, and together, we press forward.

I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a strong New Year ahead.

With gratitude,

LTG, US Army (Retired) Michael T. Flynn

The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare – 3 Book Bundle

This 3-book bundle gives citizens a clear understanding of how modern conflicts are fought through information, culture, and perception. The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare equips readers to recognize manipulation, defend truth, and think strategically in an era where confusion itself is a weapon.

Click Here to Purchase