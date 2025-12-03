The long, dark nightmare of the Biden-Harris Administration has ended. Now, it is incumbent for President Trump to evaluate realistically the type of government he will be inheriting. President Trump took the only oath specified in the U.S. Constitution, required of all incoming presidents:

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Every other federal employee who is in elected or appointed office takes a different oath, promising only to “support and defend” the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic….” 5 U.S.C. § 3331. Thus, only the President is charged with the solemn duty to “preserve” and “protect” the Constitution. The language about “enemies, foreign and domestic” is obviously subsumed in the Presidential oath, and our nation has many domestic enemies.

President Trump will took over a nation which was severely damaged by: the moral depravity of the Clinton Administration (eight years); the mass slaughter caused by the lies of the Bush/Cheney Administration about “weapons of mass destruction” (eight years); Obama’s radical “fundamental transforming” of America (eight years); and the deep financial and moral corruption of the Biden Administration (four years).

The Russiagate hoax pushed by the Deep State worked to neutralize much of the first Trump Administration’s efforts to return government to “We the People.” Now, the greatest threat that President Trump will face in his second Administration is yet another CIA/Deep State operation against him, supported by an establishment media.

Obama Fundamentally Transforms the CIA

Obama accomplished his goal of fundamental transformation with respect to the CIA. During Obama’s first month, his CIA Director was Michael Hayden, followed by Leon Panetta and David Petraeus. However, Obama really hit his stride upon winning his second term when he handpicked former communist supporter John Brennan, as the head of the CIA, who served for almost every day of his second term. CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou explains what Brennan accomplished for Obama, staffing the CIA with persons willing to misuse the Agency’s power to accomplish political objectives:

Brennan brought his own people in and they too were Obama loyalists, they had owed their careers to Obama. The next thing you know, you have this politicized leadership at the CIA when the CIA is supposed to be nonpartisan, apolitical.

CIA Opposition to Candidate Trump

During the 2016 campaign, “the CIA … overtly threw its weight behind Hillary Clinton’s candidacy and sought to defeat Donald Trump.” This was not a covert operation — it was an in-Trump’s-face effort to defeat him, planting seeds for the Russiagate hoax. “In August [2016], former acting CIA Director Michael Morell announced his endorsement of Clinton in the New York Times and claimed that ‘Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.’ GWB’s CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden also endorsed Clinton and used the CIA-friendly Washington Post to warn, in the week before the election, that ‘Donald Trump really does sound a lot like Vladimir Putin.’”

CIA Opposition to President Trump

After Trump’s victory, the CIA “concluded” that Russia had interfered by hacking emails from the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The FBI accepted the conclusion of the Clinton Campaign vendor CrowdStrike that Russia did the hacking, even though that company later admitted it had no proof. While the CIA libeled Trump as essentially a Russian agent, “Brennan also had intel saying ‘actually Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win because she was a known quantity, she had been secretary of state, and Vladimir Putin’s team thought she was more malleable, while candidate Donald Trump was unpredictable’” — and Brennan covered it up. In “concluding” that Russia wanted Trump, Brennan, “the most politicized intelligence chief in American history,” allowed “no dissenting views or even … reviews by outside experts.” As Blaze News noted:

While Donald Trump was president, the CIA launched a full-scale operation to remove him from office for daring to question the agency…. Brennan initiated the Russia collusion hoax by leaking the “Steele dossier,” a complete fabrication based on false information from Russian intelligence officials. Brennan misled the press, claiming the dossier was CIA intelligence…. This was the CIA’s attempt to stage a domestic coup and take down a sitting president.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters described how Brennan and the CIA “manipulated other assessments, buried high-quality intelligence, and then manufactured a conclusion that 17 agencies agreed Russia interfered in the 2016 elections to help Trump and then the press ran with it, and the country was brainwashed.” Trump correctly noted that his CIA attackers were “the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.”

In August 2019, the Washington Examiner reported that “[f]ormer CIA Director John Brennan says world leaders view President Trump as not only ‘incompetent,’ but also ‘delusional.’” In late October 2020, as Trump and Biden prepared for their second presidential debate, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell sent an email to another former director, Obama-appointed John Brennan. He asked Brennan to sign on to a letter claiming that the New York Post expose on Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian “disinformation.” Morell later admitted that the intent of the letter was to “help Vice President Biden … because I wanted him to win the election.” Brennan responded, “Ok, Michael, add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.” Of the 51 “current and former intelligence officials” who signed the letter designed to defeat Trump, 42 were current or former CIA.

Also in 2019, Real Clear Investigations reported that the so-called “whistleblower” who claimed a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian officials that was cited as a charge in Trump’s first impeachment, was actually CIA operative Eric Ciaramella, “a registered Democrat held over from the Obama White House, [who] previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of Trump who helped initiate the Russia ‘collusion’ investigation of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.” Ciaramella “huddled for ‘guidance’ with the staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, including former colleagues also held over from the Obama era whom Schiff’s office had recently recruited….”

CIA Opposition to Trump’s 2024 Campaign

In late 2023, Brennan dredged up his old “Russia collusion” hoax again, declaring that “it was ‘absolutely essential’ to Putin that Trump win back the White House.” “If Trump is able to return to the White House,” Brennan fabricated, “Putin could have a like-minded individual that he can work with, detrimental to U.S. interests certainly and detrimental to Western interests overall.”

By the time the 2024 campaign came along, former CIA analyst and Georgetown University Professor John Gentry predicted that “[t]he CIA has become politicized and will work to stop Donald Trump from becoming president.” He “warned that politicization of the CIA has become a ‘significant’ problem.”

The CIA’s Continuing Threat to President Trump

The CIA has extensive experience in undermining democratically elected governments, using riots, bribery, threats, false flags, paramilitary operations, and even assassinations. The CIA has near-unlimited funds, the ability to conduct its operations in secret, a politicized senior leadership, and a deep commitment to stop the Trump Administration at all costs.

A good case can be made that the ability of the second Trump Administration to implement any of its policy agenda will depend primarily on whether President Trump and his appointees realize the threat the CIA poses to him and the nation. Then, the Trump Administration must give the highest priority to defanging and neutralizing the Agency — returning it to its original mission to focus on foreign intelligence — before it destroys his presidency for a second time, and our constitutional republic as well.