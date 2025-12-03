General Flynn's Substack - Official

Richard Louro
Another EXCELLENT writing about the CIA threats to President Trump, his presidency, and his America first agenda. Thank you General Flynn. I think the real question we must ask ourselves and deeply contemplate/examine is how do we really start to neuter the CIA's influence and power. We know how it is working against Trump. We know the CIA is staffed with many anti-Trumpers intertwined throughout it's massive Bureaucracy and departments, just like the 38000 employees in the FBI. REMEMBER, many good patriotic Americans work and serve in both of those complex agencies but unfortunately they probably do NOT wield the power there (deep inside the FBI/CIA) at this time. I believe Kash Patel is a true Patriot and doing his best to improve the FBI. Yes, I read Miranda Devine's article and I have great respect for her. The article was very disturbing. General Flynn, many of us know that you are the EXPERT concerning our Intelligence agencies, especially the CIA. I don't believe I need to ask you this, because I believe you have already been doing your best to warn President Trump and help him learn and understand the inner workings of how these Intelligence agencies operate and the threats they pose him and his administration. We need you to give Trump, Tulsi G, and John Ratcliff a PLAN OF ACTION (step by step) to scale down the power of the CIA. Please review the personnel who sees the President regularly or if they have the authority to see him during certain times. Whether that be his White House attorneys, advisors, etc.. Now, I understand that Trump has learned A LOT from the bad personnel he picked and was advised to pick to surround him in his first term. I know he has now, in this second term, picked the best and most loyal, but the Deep State seems to always find a way to get their plants inside a President's administration to try and influence/distract the President so his decision making follows their agenda and then of course they leak information to the LEFT media to get public opinion on their side and with that, it pressures our presidents to follow the Deep State's carefully designed plan. Of course with help from the CIA. This is how the Deep State (CIA) ends up controlling the decision making of our past Presidents to their own agenda. Be always wary of the CFR members. WE MUST MAKE SURE that the President is getting accurate honest information from our Intelligence agencies so his decisions will be the right ones, especially in foreign affairs.

AMEN!!!

