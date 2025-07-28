The world has been growing deeper connected for a while now. People have been consolidating families into tribes or clans, then into societies, countries and so on.

Eventually, the people of the world became directly connected and governments couldn't control individuals through filtered information, education or messages. The people within countries became communicative without any third-party involvement and they did it anonymously without fear. Soon, influential people of isolated countries lowered their guard and commerce began.

By means of commerce, communities increased connectivity without interference and the influential people of the world civilization became consolidated.

As the need for physical interaction decreased, civilization expanded via cyber-space. Cyber-families or cells formed, and became cyber-clans, forming separate but integrated cyber-cell-clan-societies and cultures.

This evolution has benefited the influential people of the world because now, instead of trying to isolate information, education and messaging within each country (to control people); now they can track all communications between all people for research.

With this research comes a global theme and message campaign that is tailor-made for each cyber-clan within the global cyber-civilization.

Now...they will finance the next leg of the journey with corporate sponsored global communism wrapped with a bow and marked "Conscious Capitalism".

The themes for the next 60 years in America will be: “Do your part”, “Feel better about yourself through charity”, “YOU CAN make a difference, and “Pay it forward for peace and end hunger". All of it will sound like a religion for "real people" that do truly care for others.

America's natural overwhelming susceptibility is GUILT. Influencers will turn guilt into action for charity, so workers happily accept less. Funding gets consolidated and then dispersed by those in authoritarian positions, corporations become more powerful, and the people love the idea.

This play creates a massive expansion of private power.

Those who aren't producing something to buy or contributing "feel good money" will be neutralized, housed or otherwise controlled and stripped of a voice.

How do we revolt?

Go back to the beginning...Build your family and teach self-reliance for all things a physical body needs. Families become tribes or clans, then societies and so on until the physical world is bold again.

Not doing so will lead to one very rich King (CEO) that will own and run the world with a private modern drone UAV army.

Can you name any first-world country whose citizens are self-reliant? Why and what's next?

How many third-world countries are becoming modernized through military force? Why and what's next?

Whose military is providing the firepower? Why and what's next?

How and who is financing the firepower? Why and what's next?

Has any war lately netted anything other than modernization for an "outcast rouge country"? Why and what's next?

Fight back through quietly teaching self-reliance or take bets on who the King will be.

Written By: Boone Cutler

April 22, 2013