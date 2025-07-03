This SITREP is on the Democratic Socialist Party of America (DSA). I’m writing this because of the upcoming high profile NYC Mayor’s race featuring the marxist socialist candidate, Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani is a member of the DSA and he must not be taken lightly as some “nut-job” because of his political views.
NYC residents and all Americans who care about the future of our constitutional republic must take this guy and many others (some already serving in Congress) very seriously. I have been speaking out about the dangers of the DSA for many years, and they are only growing in power and influence here in America.
First, Mamdani is a member of the DSA.
The DSA is anti-American and works in concert with America’s enemies around the world. Its basic platform (see below) seeks to destroy America and wants its opponents to rise (CH, RU, IR, VE, NK, CU).
DSA’s Political Platform includes the following:
1. Stand in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle and all that entails.
2. Support normalization of relations with the global communist alliance (see above).
3. End nationalistic posturing toward China.
4. Immediately withdraw from NATO.
5. Grant immediate and unconditional Amnesty for all illegal immigrants.
6. Reject the Monroe Doctrine.
7. Support self-determination and full sovereignty for all indigenous nations (within current U.S. borders as well as all other overseas territories controlled by the USA).
8. Immediately legalize all humans living in the U.S., including voting rights.
Essentially, the DSA’s platform calls for the total abolition of capitalism.
This DSA represents an existential threat to our republic.
@BarackObama you advanced the DSA more than any other political figure in U.S. history.
For far more on this, follow
Substack: Sam Faddis Substack
SIR. When I see the term "socialist", I automatically convert it to the term "communist". If Marx and Engels used the two terms interchangeably, then I will too. The term 'Democratic" in Democratic Socialists DOES NOT refer to the term commonly associated with our democratic form of US government. It comes from Marx himself: “Democracy is the road to Socialism.” That's their version of democracy. Communism needs an enemy to justify their means to an end, and today their enemy is President Trump and those like you and me and over 77 million other American patriots who support him. So when they screech and howl that Trump and the MAGArats are destroying democracy, they are correct. Their Marxist version of democracy that leads to socialism needs to be destroyed to save America. When I took my oath as a young Army officer back in 1970 to "...support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic", I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd have to deal with a domestic enemy. I bet you never thought that either. But here we are, fighting the second Civil War started, once again, by the violent Democrats who always choose the ammo box over the ballot box. And once again history will show that God is on our side. GOD BLESS AMERICA! HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!
AMEN
