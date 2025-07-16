Vivid.

@VividProwess

Syrian Islamic terrorists are slaughtering Druze in Syria right now in the name of Islam, and Israel is the only one doing anything about it, defending them. Where is the outrage? Where is the worldwide condemnation? Where are the world leaders? Does anyone besides Israel care?

Response:

The extreme radicalization of Islam (a political ideology that masks itself behind a religion) is not compatible with Christianity. I’m sorry but this is NOT crossing a line. It is the reality of our times, and it dates back historically to at least the Ottoman Empire.

In the United States of America, for instance, we apply constitutional law not sharia law (Islam) nor canon law (Catholic).

This issue below has to do with segments of a society in the Middle East, specifically Syria, that are being slaughtered because of their religious beliefs. The women will be enslaved and abused; the CHILDREN will be taken and become slaves of these evil thieves. The young girls will be used to breed.

There is no means to modernity here whatsoever. No chance of it as long as the rest of the world looks the other way. Once the world realizes the magnitude of this problem, it may be too late. That’s what the adherents of radical Islamism want. They want you to shy away from standing against this problem.

America didn’t fight in the Middle East and Central Asia against terrorists; we fought against radicalized Islamists who were intent on destroying our way of life (that’s what the attacks of 9-11 were all about).

Yes, there were many idiotic political mistakes by American politicians up to and including inside the Oval Office during the past 20 plus years. I’m not making excuses, I’m speaking to the reality of people (elected and unelected) who make decisions about going to war without seriously stating clear objectives, a trap we still find ourselves in.

A potential solution in the Middle East is for the Islamic world (especially the ARAB leadership), if they want to be taken seriously, to immediately put an end to this madness. But for those who have studied or tried to understand this region, that has been nearly impossible. They struggle desperately to work in coordination with each other and are rarely, if ever, able to do so. This is where strong American leadership can step in.

American leadership is not always in terms of our military power. We have so many other capabilities and options to apply and many nations still look to America as that beacon of hope, that true North Star. We just need the right leaders to step in to help.

Most Americans know these never-ending wars of participation have worn us down. But we are not so far worn down for any adversary to think, for even a brief second, to take America on.

In the DNA of every American is an attitude that says, TRY ME! The often used acronym these days is FAFO. Leaders around the world should all seek peace instead of war. Too many think war is the answer. And yes, stupid wars will destroy our country and yes, we are involved in stupid wars currently.

Our goal should be to find more friends instead of more war. We can do that while simultaneously crushing the deep state (a necessary action that MUST happen for America to survive).

The world is seriously complex and wherever people suffer, we must do our part to help them with our words and our actions, especially our prayers.

Pray for these people being persecuted. Pray they have the courage to stand their ground and fight back, even if in the face of overwhelming odds. Pray for our own courage to do the same right here in America before we find ourselves overwhelmed by the dark forces of tyranny.