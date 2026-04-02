General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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James's avatar
James
4d

No doubt sir, Americans have suffered decades of subversion aimed at dismissing this great history that you have just detailed.

For me, when we legalized Abortion and turned murder into a political topic, we took a leap off the moral cliff falling from grace. It was all down hill from there. There is no way to justify what happened. We as Americans failed to hold the moral high ground.

Many years later we have suffered moral defeat after defeat and it has not slowed. The consequences are becoming all to obvious. Government corruption and the proliferation of Islam as well as several other factional agendas are taking their toll on America.

Most even conservative Americans will ignore the plain truth and obvious consequences, as they are mesmerized by false positives of the current administration. Propaganda had become truth regardless of its source or authenticity. Americans have indeed fallen from Grace seeking only comfort and smooth words.

The people in Isaiah’s time said, “ Tell us the smooth things.” In other words, lie to us and make us feel good. The result was complete defeat and centuries of occupation and dispersion.

Our chickens are coming home to roost. We must restore America. However, repentance is required and self-responsibility.

Americans have mistaken arrogance for leadership and forgotten their own personal responsibility in keeping this nation.

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Charmaine
4d

A beautiful story. And it’s real! We need to hear memories of those Godly men and women who were believers of providence. Because we are definitely living in perilous times. But….we can reflect and know that providence is just as important now as then. And our George Washington now? We can see him in the hearts a few in Washington today! Great men who risk everything to save this nation, our nation in 2026. From a Godless enemy that is not of providence! Praises to our Lord, our God and the Holy Spirit! He is here with us!

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