BREAKING. The United Arab Emirates is walking away from OPEC after nearly 60 years of membership. The withdrawal takes effect on May 1, and it strips the cartel of one of its three largest producers in the middle of an active war, with the Strait of Hormuz still contested.

Read between the lines of this announcement. For half a century, OPEC dictated what Americans paid at the pump, and the cartel used energy as a weapon against the United States and our allies. President Trump called it out for exactly what it was, which is a rigged system designed to rip off the American people and the rest of the free world. Today, the cracks are showing for everyone to see. That cartel is fracturing under the leadership of a Commander in Chief who refuses to let foreign capitals dictate the price of a gallon of gas in America or the security of the American homeland.

I want every American to understand what this moment actually means. Energy dominance is national security, and national security is the foundation of American freedom. Every barrel produced outside of an OPEC quota is leverage that returns to the United States. Every fracture inside that cartel is a direct win for American families, American workers, American industry, and American sovereignty.

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The UAE Energy Secretary said it in plain language, declaring that his country now operates with no obligations and full flexibility.

Translation: They are done taking orders from a system that was built to manipulate global supply and punish nations that refuse to comply.

Watch the dominoes that fall next, because they will fall quickly. This development is far bigger than oil. This is the old world order coming apart at the seams, and a new realignment is forming in its place. That realignment is being built on strength, on sovereignty, and on the steady leadership of President Trump, with the American people standing with him.

Read the UAE's official statement in full below.