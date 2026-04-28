General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
2h

Contrary to your belief, The USA must resume American Manufacturing Independence and Dominance or expect to die Communist. You can't buy weapons from your enemies during war unless you intend to use them against your own population. This American Manufacturing Professional is tired of paying for Compromised American National Security resulting from Deindustrialization of The USA. #FreedomIsNotFree #EndFreeTrade #ResumeIndependenceOrExpectToDieCommunist #TheEnemiesAreHere #GlobalizationHasFailedUS

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HollyT's avatar
HollyT
2h

Thank you Lord.

You have heard the cry and seen the efforts of our amazing Administration. You called DJT please continue keep him, his beautiful wife and family safe. We humble ourselves before YOU King Jesus full of gratitude and hope.

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