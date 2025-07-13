President Trump, please understand that the EPSTEIN AFFAIR is not going away.

If the administration doesn’t address the massive number of unanswered questions about Epstein, especially the ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY ELITES (it is very clear that abuse occurred), then moving forward on so many other monumental challenges our nation is facing becomes much more difficult.

TRUST was deeply violated by both Joe Biden and Barack Obama, and now your administration MUST be above reproach.

And never forget:

“Anyone who causes these little ones to stumble, it would be better to have a millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

We cannot allow pedophiles to get away. I don’t personally care who they are or what elite or powerful position they hold.

THEY MUST BE EXPOSED AND HELD ACCOUNTABLE!

This is about CHILD VICTIMS beings enslaved and sexually abused by sick disgusting elite pigs AND further loss of trust in our government. Sorry, it needs to be said. I’m not believing what we’ve been told. If TRUE, then why is Maxwell in Prison?