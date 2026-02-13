The Epstein affair, long the subject of being a sophisticated intelligence operation designed to compromise global elites through blackmail (ie., grotesque, demonic, pure evil “honey traps”) in order to control what they do and how they behave, now appears to be another “conspiracy theory” turned true.



SO PUHLEEEZE, stop telling me and everyone else in the nation to move along, nothing to see here.



AND our own intelligence community via a certain intelligence agency is clearly implicated along with their counterparts in other nations.



FOR ALL—WHAT THIS IS ABOUT!!!



This “AFFAIR” is about CLEAR sexual abuse of CHILDREN; murder, rape, mutilation, other weird psycho sh!t behavior by people who clearly believe they are untouchable.



The overwhelming evidence (and more to come out) also paints a horrific picture that Epstein did not act alone.



He was a critical node in a dark web of predatory intelligence activities aimed at compromising the global elites (and many were easy prey because of their sick existing proclivities for child & other human and non human sacrifice).



It is impossible without even more transparency to determine the full scale and scope of the compromise.



Is every world leader compromised? Doubtful, but…



Controlling the world takes a lot of effort, and that is the ultimate goal of Satan (or whichever of this elite club wears that hat currently—someone does).



All of this madness and moral depravity highlights how influence and espionage often blur in elite circles.



But when they want to get you, they will unless you understand what they’re doing and are able to stand against it.



I have said in warfare a commander should NEVER state a RED-LINE…it gives away an option an enemy will exploit and that is true in the annals of warfare.



However, in life, a RED-LINE (and my personal red line) for humanity MUST be to protect children at all costs from those who would commit grotesque criminal acts against them.



It’s time for good men and women, at least in the United States of America, to stand against this abuse of children. We must!



What is it the Bible says about placing a millstone around someone’s neck?