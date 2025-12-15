General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Galen's avatar
Galen
13h

Powerful. Sobering. Working with a group at the local level, faith that our efforts will have an impact.

Thank you. My dad was WWII pilot and his father, officer in Rainbow Division, WWI.

Highest respect for you and those who protect our freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Son of the South's avatar
Son of the South
13h

Thank you, Sir !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture