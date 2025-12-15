In 1796, George Washington did something no powerful man in history had ever done voluntarily. He walked away. He surrendered power not because he was weak but because he understood something timeless that many modern leaders have forgotten. The republic would not survive if ambition replaced virtue and if loyalty to faction replaced loyalty to the Constitution.

Washington’s Farewell Address was not a retirement note. It was a strategic warning written by a commander who had seen nations rise and collapse. He had fought a revolution against tyranny and he feared Americans might recreate it themselves under a different name.

Today, nearly every sentence reads like a prophecy.

Washington opened with humility but moved quickly to urgency. He warned Americans that the unity of the nation was the main pillar of absolute independence. He cautioned that internal divisions would invite external manipulation. He understood that foreign powers would not need armies if they could exploit domestic discord.

That warning alone should stop every modern reader cold.

According to the Pew Research Center, trust in the federal government has fallen from roughly 77 percent in 1964 to under 20 percent today. Confidence in media institutions sits below 30 percent. Public trust in Congress routinely hovers near single digits. A divided people are easier to manage and easier to deceive. Washington knew this before the telegraph existed.

He also issued a direct warning about political parties. Washington wrote that factions would sharpen animosity and open the door to corruption and foreign influence. He did not oppose disagreement. He feared an organized faction becoming an identity stronger than citizenship itself.

James Madison later echoed this concern when he wrote that the causes of faction are sown in the nature of man. Washington saw the effect before Madison defined the theory. Today, Americans increasingly define themselves not by shared principles but by tribal alignment. Algorithms reward outrage. Media profits from division. Foreign adversaries amplify both.

The intelligence community itself has acknowledged that foreign governments actively exploit domestic political polarization. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that Russia, China, and Iran all engage in influence operations designed to deepen distrust among Americans. Washington warned that this would happen. He wrote it plainly.

Washington also warned against permanent foreign entanglements. He did not argue for isolation. He argued for independence of judgment. He believed America should trade with all nations but avoid emotional or ideological alliances that drag the country into conflicts not its own.

Since World War II, the United States has engaged in more than two hundred military interventions, according to Congressional Research Service data. Trillions of dollars have been spent overseas while domestic infrastructure and civic trust eroded at home. Washington feared this exact imbalance. He understood that endless foreign commitments would eventually weaken the republic from within.

A map of countries where the United States has militarily intervened ( Source: Congressional Research Service )

Ronald Reagan once said that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on. Reagan echoed Washington without citing him. The belief was the same. I now believe that freedom is no more than one presidency away. Liberty is fragile when citizens grow complacent.

Washington also emphasized morality and religion, not as dogma but as cultural anchors. He argued that national morality could not prevail without religious principle. Whether one agrees or not, the data is striking. Studies from the General Social Survey show that civic participation, church attendance, volunteerism, and community trust have all declined steadily since the 1960s. Social capital has collapsed. Washington warned that laws alone cannot sustain freedom if virtue disappears.

Thomas Jefferson later wrote that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. That vigilance begins not in Washington, DC, but in the character of the people themselves. Washington believed that, too. He trusted Americans, but only if they remained educated, engaged, and morally grounded.

Perhaps the most haunting part of the Farewell Address is Washington’s fear that Americans would forget why the republic was created in the first place. He warned that power once centralized would never willingly return to the people. Modern administrative states now issue tens of thousands of regulations annually. According to the Federal Register, over eighty thousand pages of rules were published in recent years. None are voted on by the people.

This is not accidental. It is structural drift. Washington saw the danger before bureaucracy had a name.

What makes the Farewell Address so powerful is not that Washington predicted every modern issue. It is that he understood human nature. He knew ambition, pride, fear, and convenience would tempt citizens to trade liberty for comfort and principle for security.

John Adams warned that the Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people and was wholly inadequate for the government of any other. That was not an insult. It was a responsibility statement.

Washington trusted the people enough to warn them honestly.

You can read the full original Farewell Address here and judge for yourself whether America listened or ignored him.

George Washington, “Farewell Address,” 1796 | The American Yawp Reader

This speech should not be treated as a historical artifact. It should be treated as a field manual for preserving a republic under stress. Washington did not write to flatter future generations. He wrote to challenge them.

The real question is not whether Washington was right. The evidence suggests he was. The question is whether Americans today still believe they are capable of self-government or whether they have quietly surrendered that duty to factions, institutions, and distant power centers.

Washington walked away so the republic could live.

What are we willing to walk away from to save it now?

