On June 18, 2026, Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released declassified communications and documents that expose what many Americans have suspected for years. Anthony Fauci directed federal funding to dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, manipulated the Intelligence Community to suppress inconvenient truths, and then lied under oath to Congress about the entire affair. This is no longer speculation or a theory. This is now the official record of the United States Government, now declassified for the world to see, making transparency essential for accountability.

The COVID-19 pandemic killed over a million Americans. It shattered families. It destroyed livelihoods. It divided this Nation in ways we are still trying to heal from. The man who shaped so much of the federal response was simultaneously responsible for funding the very research that started it all. When confronted under oath in 2024, Fauci lied. He claimed he had no knowledge of discussions with intelligence officials about viral research. The emails, the memos, and the communications released today prove he is a liar.

This goes far deeper than one man’s deceit. What the declassification reveals is institutional corruption so complete and so deliberate that even truth-tellers within the Intelligence Community faced retaliation for speaking what they knew. Analysts who advocated for the lab-leak hypothesis were silenced. Managers made clear to dissenting voices that disagreement would destroy their careers and end their promotions. A whistleblower contractor was terminated days after coming forward to ODNI. This is not how the Intelligence Community should function. This is the machinery of an unaccountable deep state protecting one of its own.

Fauci did not work alone. He built relationships with politicized leaders inside the IC who were willing to corrupt the intelligence process to serve his interests and their own. He provided hand-picked scientists to advise on intelligence assessments. Their recommendations were incorporated into official IC judgments without genuine challenge or independent review. Those same judgments were then cited publicly as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory. It was circular reasoning designed to protect a false narrative and to protect Fauci from accountability. The system protected him because the system benefited from his protection. A network of institutional interests converged to suppress the truth, and they succeeded for years.

For years, those of us who raised questions about Fauci’s role were attacked relentlessly. Social media platforms suppressed our words. Legacy media outlets refused to cover the story. The institutions that should have been accountable were instead weaponized to silence dissent. Meanwhile, the American people were kept in the dark about the true origins of a pandemic that upended their lives, their businesses, and their faith in government.

The question now is not whether accountability should come. The question is, WHEN will we see these people held accountable? This is our moment to demand justice and restore trust.

I have spent my career fighting for truth in government. I have seen firsthand how institutions can be corrupted by people more concerned with power and self-preservation than with the Constitution and the welfare of the American people. I have watched good officers and analysts face professional destruction for refusing to lie. I have watched the permanent unaccountable class protect its own while ordinary citizens bore the cost of their deception. What I see in these declassified documents confirms what I have always known: the deep state is real, and it protects itself with ruthless efficiency.

What must happen now is clear and unavoidable.

First, Fauci must be prosecuted for perjury. He testified under oath that he had no knowledge of discussions with intelligence officials about viral research. The declassified documents prove he committed perjury. In this Nation, no one stands above the law. If we do not prosecute him, we declare that the powerful are immune from justice.

Second, the Intelligence Community must be held accountable. Career leaders who enabled Fauci’s manipulation must face consequences. The whistleblowers who came forward despite the threat of retaliation must be protected and honored. The culture of intimidation, the silencing of dissent, and the circular reporting that corrupted intelligence must be torn out root and branch. If we do not do this, it will happen again. It will happen with another Fauci, another pandemic, another existential lie that shapes our country.

Third, Americans must understand what this moment means for our Republic. We are at a crossroads. We can allow institutions to police themselves, to protect their own, or we can demand that power be held accountable to the people it serves. That choice is neither complicated nor radical. It is the covenant our Constitution establishes between government and the governed.

But there is only one person who will determine whether any of this actually happens: YOU. Your voice and actions are crucial in holding officials accountable and ensuring justice is served.

Not Congress alone. Not the courts alone. Not the media alone. YOU. The American people. Together, we can demand truth and accountability to protect our future.

Show up at your town halls and demand that your representatives call for Fauci’s prosecution. Ask them directly whether they have read the declassified documents. If they have not, ask them why they have not. Make it clear that accountability is not optional. Talk to your neighbors about what this declassification means. Your voice can spark change and bring truth to light, one conversation at a time.

Vote for leaders at every level who understand that the deep state is real. Genuine accountability can restore the trust this government has shattered. This begins in your county. Local action equals national impact.

Pray for the courage of those who told the truth despite the cost. Pray for justice. Pray that we have the moral courage as a Nation to reckon with what we have been told and what was hidden from us.

The truth is coming out. Now we must ensure that truth leads to justice and accountability.

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