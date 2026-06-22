General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Fauci may be the face of the COVID betrayal, but he is not the whole machine. The real scandal is the administrative state’s ability to fund risky research, bury dissenting analysis, punish whistleblowers, launder conclusions through “experts,” and then use Big Tech and legacy media to censor anyone who notices. If these records show what Flynn says they show, Congress cannot hold another fake hearing and move on. Subpoenas, referrals, prosecutions, funding cuts, and structural reform must follow. A republic cannot survive when its health agencies, spies, and media cartel manufacture consensus and then demand obedience from the citizens they deceived.

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Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
3h

Ty as always General Flynn those of us with brains and know how to use them figured as much plenty more Ppl were definitely involved

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