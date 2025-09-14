General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miryamnae's avatar
Miryamnae
1d

Amen. According to Gateway Pundit, which I trust, Kash was not told by agents in his own agency for 12 hours of the pics from the university cameras. He needs to fire the entire branch, if true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Cleft_of_The_Rock's avatar
Cleft_of_The_Rock
1d

Our tax dollars are funding all this. A good example is the fake created war in corrupt Ukraine. Billions and billions. For death. Putin is the boogie man. There always has to be a boogie man. Cut off the funding. Antifa and BLM, they are being funded by our taxes also. And these mega mosques being built within our walls. Our enemies laugh in our faces. We are funding our own demise. The middle class didn't betray their country. The traitors and greedy pigs in the halls of Congress did and will continue as long as there is money in it for them. Subsidies, grants, a system of corruption that makes people like Obama, Biden, the Clinton's, Pelosi and McConnell all worth hundreds of millions. Have faith though. God Almighty promised his return.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture