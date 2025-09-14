The Globalists Killed Charlie Kirk & they have names, see below.

Charlie Kirk’s death was a result of years of globalist de-humanization of conservatives, especially conservative Christians.

Globalists hate GOD!

These globalist “killers” are responsible for a campaign of de-humanization. For many years now, they demonized all of us with labels like racist, fascist, Nazi, far-right, or anti-this & anti-that, all for no reason other than to cause enough people to hate with such passion they were/are willing to resort to the most heinous of actions…such as murder or other demonic acts of power.

They censored us, they de-platformed us, they labeled us, they imprisoned many, they did anything they could to shut down our voices, all to achieve their evil ONE WORLD ORDER. A mission they are desperate to accomplish.

Charlie Kirk’s brutal assassination is a stark warning to many other public personas to shut up, or your next. Trump’s two known assassination attempts were a warning to him (don’t kid yourselves).

Despite humanity discovering how horrible they are, these same globalists will refuse to back down.

This MUST come to an end (but won’t).

Why?

They see humanity as something to control & if things in America don’t radically change, if the @realDonaldTrump administration doesn’t go to a WAR footing & gut the “deep state”, the globalists will achieve their reprehensible mission.

Yes Mr. @POTUS America is a nation at WAR & we must start acting like it.

This isn’t about a few bad apples in parts of the federal government that can easily be rooted out. This is a pervasive, insidious dark undercurrent of tens of thousands of actors throughout all our institutions of power. They exist at the local, state, federal, corporate, & military levels & they are organized, well funded & well resourced in many other ways.

We need to rip the band aids off now!

How do they operate?

They still have their media networks. They own most politicians, they control our education system from elementary to institutions of “higher” learning, they own other influencers worldwide such as those in Hollywood, all who are being paid in some form or fashion to promote the globalist agenda & help achieve the globalist goal of One World Government.

Don’t believe me? Just listen to what many of these “killers” have said in the past.

Who are they?

Their names have become all too familiar. They are Soros, Obama, Clinton, Biden, Gates, Schwab, Macron, Starmer, Merz, all, and many others, are part of a liberal-globalist elite that over decades demonized their political opponents & accepted an unholy alliance with Godless societies & other like minded -isms. They’ve been smart to muddy the battlefield’s lines of distinction. Like an insurgency, where the enemy walks among us.

Charlie Kirk’s brutal & very visible public execution is now clearing those battle lines up. And trust, Tyler Robinson was a patsy in their network of insurgents.

So What?

There is a war being waged, yet we are not fighting as though we’re at war. But make no mistake, our nation & our freedoms are under attack.

The globalists hate us, they despise us, they want many of us dead, but trust when I say this…THEY FEAR US!

They fear us because we still profess a love of God. We still outwardly demonstrate that our Christian principles & values remain first in the lives of the majority of Americans. We don’t require new laws from the likes of Sharia or Canon or the whim of a dictator or king or communist premier.

We only require that all who wish to live in America (generations that came & new generations to come) assimilate & join TEAM AMERICA!

We The People are done being demonized. Like many, I want the Trump administration to see the reality & get to work. Gut the deep state & stop pretending like this is politics as usual.

Freedom and hope are everything and worth fighting for.

God Bless America 🙏🏼