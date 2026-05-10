General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
23m

This is not sentimentality. It is strategy. A nation that destroys motherhood destroys itself. Mothers form conscience before schools, media, government, and algorithms ever get their claws in. They teach restraint, courage, prayer, duty, love, and sacrifice. That is why the left mocks them, pressures them, taxes them, isolates them, and tries to outsource their role to the state. Flynn’s tribute lands because it is true: mothers hold men together when institutions try to break them. Every patriot owes a debt to the women who raised, prayed, endured, and refused to quit. Honor them. Defend them. Listen to them.

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Bill Caffery's avatar
Bill Caffery
5m

Thank you, General Flynn, for this magnificent statement of our debt to American mothers all across our beloved land. And thank you for the burden you and your family have borne for the sake of our American republic. Your courage will long remain an inspiration to us all. May the good Lord bless us all, always mindful of the ultimate sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

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