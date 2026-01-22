What Americans are witnessing is not spontaneous civic outrage. It is a repeatable, well-funded political operation, one that activates whenever federal law is enforced and retreats behind euphemisms the moment accountability is demanded.

The anti-ICE riots and the nationally coordinated “No Kings” rallies did not materialize out of thin air. They required infrastructure: communications platforms, legal defense funds, transportation, signage, media coordination, and professional organizers. That infrastructure costs money often millions of dollars and the same ideological and political networks appear again and again.

This is not conjecture. It is documented in grant disclosures, IRS filings, congressional letters, and media reporting.

What We Know So Far and Why It Demands Investigation

Multiple outlets and congressional committees have reported that organizations aligned with progressive and far-left causes provided logistical and financial support to groups involved in anti-ICE protests, some of which escalated into riots.

In June 2025, the House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into whether an activist organization that received nearly $1 million in federal grants had ties to anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, raising questions about whether taxpayer funds were indirectly subsidizing civil unrest (House Judiciary Committee Republicans).

At the same time, GOP lawmakers publicly called for investigations into the funding networks behind anti-ICE protests, describing them as “astroturfed” rather than organic demonstrations (WGME).

This concern is not isolated. In October 2025, the House Ways and Means Committee formally requested that the IRS examine tax-exempt organizations suspected of funding illegal or destabilizing activities, citing repeated failures to operate in accordance with their stated charitable purposes (Ways and Means).

The “No Kings” Rallies: Messaging vs. Mechanics

The “No Kings” movement marketed itself as a decentralized, grassroots uprising. Yet reporting shows that large, well-established political organizations were involved in national coordination and communications.

According to multiple news reports, the Indivisible Organization, a major progressive activist group, received a $3 million grant spread over two years from a foundation associated with George Soros’s Open Society network. While the foundation stated the grant was for general social-welfare activities, Indivisible was reported to be managing data and communications for the No Kings protests (thenationaldesk.com).

This distinction matters.

Money does not need to be earmarked “for riots” to functionally enable unrest. When national protest infrastructure is funded at scale, the line between “advocacy” and “coordination” becomes indistinguishable, especially when demonstrations coincide with property damage, assaults on law enforcement, and obstruction of federal operations.

Attendance estimates for No Kings rallies reached into the thousands per city, with nationwide participation documented across dozens of states, according to public reporting and organizer statements.

Large-scale mobilization is not free.

Bail Funds, Legal Defense, and the Riot Safety Net

One of the most under-reported elements of modern protest movements is the bail and legal defense ecosystem that insulates participants from consequences.

Nonprofit bail funds often structured as 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) entities have grown rapidly since 2020. Guides published by activist organizations explicitly outline how such funds can be structured and deployed to support arrested protesters nationwide (climatedefenseproject.org).

Long before demonstrators took to federal facilities or marched under the “No Kings” banner, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a Marxist political party active in more than 50 U.S. cities, was circulating detailed guidance aimed directly at undermining federal immigration enforcement.

On its official website, PSL published a “Don’t Open for ICE” advisory telling individuals to refuse entry to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unless they produce a signed judicial warrant, with repetitive “DON’T OPEN” instructions embedded in both English and Spanish. (https://pslweb.org/dont-open-for-ice/)

This guidance, presented as a rights reminder, is in fact a tactical playbook for organizational resistance to lawful federal action and underscores how professional activist groups explicitly encourage public obstruction of enforcement operations

Senators and watchdog groups have repeatedly questioned whether these mechanisms cross the line from protected speech into facilitation of criminal activity, especially when funds are used to repeatedly bail out individuals arrested for violent or destructive conduct (NBC Los Angeles).

This is precisely why congressional oversight exists.

Why Congress Must Act — NOW

Congress does not need to prove ideology to act. It needs only to answer three basic questions:

Which organizations provided funding, logistical support, or coordination for protests that escalated into violence or interference with federal law enforcement? Were taxpayer funds—directly or indirectly—used to subsidize these activities? Did tax-exempt organizations violate federal law by operating outside their stated charitable or social-welfare purposes?

These questions justify:

Forensic audits of grant disbursements

DOJ review of RICO applicability where coordinated funding and repeated unlawful acts intersect

None of this suppresses free speech. It enforces the law.

You Cannot Claim Democracy While Financing Disorder

The Party of Socialism and Liberalism, the modern progressive political apparatus, cannot continue to claim the moral high ground while funding the very instability it condemns in rhetoric.

In addition to their online messaging campaigns, national activist networks like the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and allied coalitions called for coordinated protest actions on January 20, 2026 marking the one‑year anniversary of Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Across the country, PSL chapters were listed as organizers or co‑organizers of “Stop ICE Terror” rallies and walkouts in cities including Boston, Columbia (South Carolina), Harrisburg (Pennsylvania), Tucson (Arizona), and Washington, D.C., all framed as part of a nationwide shutdown and opposition to federal immigration enforcement policies. These actions were tied to larger mobilizations such as the Free America Walkout, a nationwide protest effort planned for the same day involving hundreds of planned events in all 50 states and abroad, aimed at demonstrating resistance to federal policy and law enforcement activities.

This addition strengthens your narrative by showing that the protests were part of a coordinated national campaign with specific dates, events, and organizational involvement, rather than isolated local demonstrations.

You do not get to delegitimize border enforcement for years, brand ICE as immoral, bankroll mass mobilizations against it, and then feign surprise when federal agents are attacked and facilities are overrun.

You do not get to chant “No Kings” while empowering unaccountable nonprofits, opaque donor networks, and ideologically driven bureaucracies to override voters and the rule of law.

You do not get to hide behind ambiguity forever.

Accountability Is Not Optional

Congress must fully, publicly, and without apology follow the money.

If the funding is lawful, transparency will confirm it.

A republic cannot survive selective law enforcement, ideological immunity, or riots treated as political currency.

The American people deserve answers.

Congress has the authority.

The only remaining question is whether it has the will.