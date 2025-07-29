General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
6h

"President Donald Trump sent a sharp message with the budget he requested for the National Endowment for Democracy. He wanted exactly ZERO taxpayer dollars spent on the globalist entity.

House Republicans restored full funding instead, sending them $315 million.

As Mike Benz pointed out on X:

Ouch, this one hurts. After hundreds of scandals and documented abuses, NED comes out the other side completely unscathed in its budget. GOP fully funded the loaded political shotgun pointed straight at Trump’s agenda and supporters. https://t.co/IO7ncw7geS

Unfortunately, many of President Trump’s allies in Congress were all onboard with the move, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik:

House GOP gave them $315 MILLION back and allows NED to take in more money through government contracts.

USAID and NED funded Ukraine’s… pic.twitter.com/zXU9FsrjRn

— Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 29, 2025

The Swamp will always try to fight back until it’s completely drained. Sadly, the people the President needs to help drain The Swamp have at least one foot firmly embedded in it."

https://thelibertydaily.com/house-gop-restores-funding-globalist-national-endowment-democracy/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Thompson's avatar
Alan Thompson
4h

Keep pounding Sir,

God bless America 🇺🇸!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture