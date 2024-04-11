The Imperative of Fifth Generation Warfare and Irregular Warfare Awareness Training for U.S. Law Enforcement
As adversaries become more sophisticated in their approaches, the importance of staying ahead through education and training cannot be overstated.
The value of fifth generation warfare and irregular warfare awareness training for U.S. law enforcement officers cannot be underestimated. As the United States faces complex and evolving threats, particularly from state actors like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the need for specialized knowledge and situational awareness becomes ever more critical.…