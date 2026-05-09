General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Tim Astras's avatar
Tim Astras
14m

Former 101st here Sir, No one ever wins in war. Love your content, recently upgraded to the paid version, well worth it.

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Gloria Wheeler's avatar
Gloria Wheeler
9m

GOD wins!

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