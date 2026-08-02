General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Ben Walker's avatar
Ben Walker
12h

A sobering analysis. I'd list Reagan amongst the Victor's considering the Cold War.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
12h

Great piece, thank you

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