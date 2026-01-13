If Americans were given a clear, honest vote on the existence of the National Endowment for Democracy, it is unlikely the institution would survive intact. Not because citizens oppose democracy, but because NED does not practice it.

NED was created in 1983 during the Reagan administration, not as a grassroots initiative, but as a structural workaround. The purpose was explicit: to move sensitive political influence operations out of the CIA and into a civilian-branded entity that could operate with congressional funding and public cover. This was not a conspiracy hidden in the margins. One of NED’s founding figures, Carl Gershman, later acknowledged that many of the activities NED carried out were previously done covertly by U.S. intelligence.

What changed was not the mission, but the visibility and even that was carefully managed.

Today, NED receives virtually all of its funding from Congress through annual appropriations. In recent years, that funding has ranged from roughly $300 million to more than $315 million annually, depending on supplemental allocations and program expansions.

This makes NED one of the most heavily taxpayer-funded political NGOs in the world.

It does not fundraise from the public. It does not rely on donors. It relies on Congress.

Yet the American public does not vote on NED’s leadership, priorities, or programs.

That is the central contradiction.

NED distributes its funding through a network of affiliated organizations, including the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute, creating the appearance of partisan balance. In reality, this structure ensures institutional permanence. Whether Democrats or Republicans control Congress, the money flows. Whether administrations change or not, the mission continues.

That consensus is visible in its leadership.

Over the years, NED’s board has included some of the most influential figures in U.S. foreign policy and national security from both parties. Carl Gershman served as NED’s president for more than three decades, shaping its ideology and global footprint. Elliott Abrams, a central figure in multiple administrations and a longtime advocate of interventionist foreign policy, has served as NED’s board chair. Victoria Nuland, a senior State Department official across multiple administrations and one of the most prominent architects of post–Cold War U.S. interventionism, has also served on NED’s board.

These are not marginal actors. These are the architects of policy.

Other board members and affiliates have included former members of Congress, senior diplomats, party operatives, and individuals who rotate seamlessly between government service, think tanks, and NGO leadership. The pattern is unmistakable. NED is not governed by outsiders challenging power. It is governed by those who exercise it.

NED describes its mission as supporting democratic institutions, civil society, and free media. In practice, it funds political parties, activist networks, media organizations, and advocacy groups in foreign countries—often in states experiencing internal political tension or strategic competition with U.S. interests. When those efforts align with Washington’s objectives, they are praised as democracy promotion. When they provoke instability, backlash, or accusations of interference, NED retreats behind its NGO status and congressional talking points.

This dual identity is its greatest asset.

NED is technically “nongovernmental,” yet almost entirely government-funded. It is political, yet claims neutrality. It exerts influence, yet denies responsibility. This structure allows power to be exercised without accountability and intervention to occur without ownership.

For decades, Americans were told this system existed only overseas. That fiction is collapsing.

The language developed and normalized by NED disinformation, resilience, civil society mobilization, election integrity, and stakeholder governance has migrated inward. The same logic used to justify shaping political outcomes abroad is now used to rationalize unelected oversight bodies, narrative management, and institutional control at home. Elections remain, but accountability weakens. Power persists regardless of results.

The most revealing fact about the National Endowment for Democracy is not any single program or country. It is endurance. NED survives scandals. It survives failures. It survives elections. Republicans and Democrats may attack one another publicly, but they quietly agree on this: NED must remain funded, protected, and largely unquestioned.

That agreement tells you everything.

If democracy truly means consent of the governed, then the most important question is also the most uncomfortable:

Why does an organization dedicated to democracy require insulation from democratic control?

Until that question is answered honestly, the National Endowment for Democracy will remain what it has become—a symbol not of liberty, but of a governing class that no longer trusts the people it claims to serve.