TriTorch
1d

"but they quietly agree on this: NED must remain funded, protected, and largely unquestioned.

That agreement tells you everything."

Yes it does... General Flynn, here's how it is, sir:

———

Ill fares the land, to hastening ills a prey, Where wealth accumulates, and men decay...

At the close of the Constitutional Convention on September 17, 1787, as Benjamin Franklin left the hall in Philadelphia, he was asked, “What kind of government have you given us, Dr. Franklin?” He replied: "A republic, if you can keep it."

It is, was, and will always be our job to keep the government in check. If we do not, then we will end up back at square one and become slaves once again. No one is going to come to our rescue... except ourselves.

So with that in mind, if in coming here you've never heard of the following:

Asset Forfeiture, NSLs, ALEC, AIPAC, TPP

FISA Courts, Congressional Insider Trading

Judicial Standing, Deferred Prosecution

Parallel Construction, Stingray Devices

EO 12333, XKeyscore, COINTELPRO

Pentagon Papers, Gary Webb

Operation Mockingbird

Operation Northwoods

Operation Paperclip

Project Monarch

FASAB 56

MKUltra

Or worse, you've heard of them but can't be bothered to care, then like it or not, you are one reason among many that we are on a one-way flight straight to Hell. To the corporations and their puppet politicians, your ignorance and apathy are worth more than all the slaves in China. Because it is your indifference that enables these bottom feeding cockroaches to thrive in the dark and rob you of your wealth and liberty.

This is not political, it's universal. Both of the puppet parties you think you get to choose from every two years are completely infected by blanket webs of corruption and have long ago mortgaged their allegiance to their corporate masters. And what these leeches need more than anything to survive and thrive is a stupid, apathetic populace with red tags on their ears who will lap at their feet and believe every lie they feed them, or worse, are too busy staring at their smart phones to even care that they're being lied to.

The natural state of humanity is to slide into slavery and conflict. Our American bulwark against that decay was built by the blood, sweat, tears, hard work, and personal sacrifice of countless millions. These people gave everything to build the pillars of justice that protect and sustain you, and it is your responsibility to give something back and sacrifice a little in order to maintain those pillars and pass them on to the next generation. Anything less is a betrayal to those who broke their back to build the structure you are now standing on. So put down your Facebook and start paying attention to the things going on around you before that structure crumbles to nothing beneath your feet and you become a slave once again.

Remember, a nation of sheep breeds a government of wolves and you get more of what you tolerate. So turn off your Goddamn TV, turn on your mind, and get out there and stop tolerating it before you wake up one morning robbed of your remaining liberty and you no longer have a choice.

Someone far wiser than I once pointed out that: 'Power without oversight is the fastest route out of a democracy'. Your responsibility then, is to render that oversight.

Joseph de Maistre said: 'Every citizenry has the government they deserve...'

What will we deserve? That's up to you.

Michael Williams
1d

The Federal government should only be involved in funding national security and defense, not another penny of tax dollars should be given out to any non-profit, foreign gov, NGO…; all of this additional money goes mostly to fraud! If the US wants to aid a foreign country, it should be is goods and services, NOT cash!

