The “No Kings” protests, scheduled to swarm cities across America on June 14, 2025, are being billed as a grassroots uprising against President Trump’s agenda. But don’t be fooled; this isn’t about ordinary people standing up. This is a coordinated hit job, bankrolled by a web of NGOs and non-profits with deep pockets and deeper agendas. As a former general who’s seen the battlefield of ideas up close, I’m telling you: follow the money, and you’ll see who’s calling the shots.

The so-called “No Kings” movement is a direct response to President Trump’s proposed military parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which just happens to coincide with his birthday. The organizers, groups like Indivisible, are screaming about taxpayer dollars funding a “self-aggrandizing” event while claiming there’s no money for Social Security or Medicaid. Sounds noble, right? But when you peel back the curtain, you see a network of leftist organizations, some tied to Democratic Party operatives and billionaire donors, funneling cash to make this chaos happen.

The Players: NGOs Behind the Protests

Let’s start with Indivisible, the ringleader. This 501(c)(4) non-profit calls itself a “social movement” for “real democracy. “They’re the ones issuing the battle cry for “No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.” Their website boasts about building “collective constituent power,” but what they’re doing is mobilizing activists to disrupt and destabilize. Indivisible’s funding comes from a mix of grassroots donations and big-money backers. They’ve been linked to progressive heavyweights, such as the Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, although direct grants for “No Kings” are difficult to pinpoint. Still, their playbook, which coordinates nationwide protests with slick PR, suggests it has serious financial backing.

Then there’s the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), a California-based group that’s been fanning the flames of anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. These demonstrations, which initially stemmed from immigration grievances, have evolved into the broader “No Kings” unrest. CHIRLA’s funding includes federal grants, which are funded through programs like the Community Services Block Grant. They’ve also received support from the California Endowment, a private foundation with over $3 billion in assets. CHIRLA’s role? Stirring up the base and turning protests into something uglier, like the vandalism and arson we’ve seen in LA.

Another key player is Unión del Barrio, a Marxist-leaning group that’s been called the “Mexican BLM.” Their manifesto is straight out of the communist playbook, and they’re not shy about it. They’ve been spotted at the forefront of the LA unrest, and their funding comes from a shadowy mix of local donors and progressive NGOs. While exact dollar amounts for “No Kings” are unclear, their fingerprints are evident in the escalation from peaceful marches to outright chaos.

And don’t miss the Working Families Party (WFP), a far-left outfit that’s been tied to anti-DOGE protests earlier this year. They’ve funneled money to progressive candidates like Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, and their financial disclosures show they’re backed by big names like the Wyss Foundation, a Swiss billionaire’s pet project to push leftist causes in America. WFP’s role in “No Kings” is likely logistical, providing organizers and resources to keep the protests humming.

The Money Trail: Taxpayers Footing the Bill?

Here’s where it gets infuriating. According to research from social media analyst @DataRepublican, American taxpayers are unknowingly bankrolling these protests. How? Through federal grants to NGOs that flow downstream to groups like CHIRLA and others. A viral X post on June 12, 2025, laid it out plain: an interactive map showing how your hard-earned dollars end up in the hands of organizations pushing the “No Kings” rally. One example? The Department of Health and Human Services distributes millions in grants to nonprofits under the guise of “community development,” and some of that money ends up with groups tied to these protests. It’s a slick setup; your taxes fund the very people trying to tear down the system.

On top of that, billionaire heiress Christy Walton, yes, of Walmart fame, dropped a fortune on a full-page ad in The New York Times to hype the “No Kings” cause. That’s not grassroots; that’s elite money flexing its muscle. And don’t forget donor-advised funds, such as the Bradley Impact Fund or Donors Trust, which channel anonymous donations to activist groups. These funds are a favorite of wealthy donors who want to push their agenda without getting their hands dirty.

The Bigger Picture: A Coordinated Attack

Look, I’ve been in the intelligence game long enough to know a psy-op when I see one. The “No Kings” protests aren’t spontaneous. They’re part of a broader strategy to undermine President Trump’s administration. The NGOs involved, Indivisible, CHIRLA, Unión del Barrio, and others, are part of a network of nearly 200 organizations, many of which have ties to the Democratic Party’s activist wing. The FBI’s even sniffing around, with Director Kash Patel probing the funding behind recent anti-ICE riots in LA. Why? Because when protests turn into looting and arson, it’s not about free speech, it’s about intent to destabilize.

These groups are using classic color revolution tactics: whip up outrage, flood the streets, and paint the government as the enemy. They’re banking on chaos to pressure lawmakers and sway public opinion. And they’re not alone. The media’s in on it, amplifying the “No Kings” narrative while ignoring the shady funding behind it. Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook they’ve used for years.

My Take: Wake Up, America

I’m not here to sugarcoat it. We’re in a fight for the soul of this nation. The “No Kings” protests are a symptom of a bigger disease, a coordinated effort by globalist elites and their NGO foot soldiers to erode our sovereignty and silence the American people. These groups don’t care about your rights or your freedoms. They want power, and they’ll use every trick in the book to get it.

So, what do we do? First, get informed. Check out sites like nokings.org and see who’s listed as “partners.” Dig into their tax filings on ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer. Follow analysts like @DataRepublican on X for real-time updates. Second, speak out. Third, call your representatives and demand transparency on how federal grants are being spent. This is our country, folks. We don’t bend the knee to kings, but we also don’t bow to NGOs playing puppet master.

Lock and load your minds, because the battle’s just beginning.

https://x.com/DataRepublican/status/1933044538903572928