General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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John Hegge's avatar
John Hegge
17h

Well said General Flynn. Your words are strong, hope they find the right ears.

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Salty's avatar
Salty
17h

We the people DEMAND accountability!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

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