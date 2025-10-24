We are now about eight months from the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which gave birth to our nation. The technical term for our nation’s 250th birthday is our “semi-quincentennial,” or half of five centuries. Many have observed that today America’s period of ascendency is over, and its decline is obvious and inevitable. They certainly could make a good case that as a nation that we are in decline.

The Hard Facts

Our national government just passed the point where our stated debt has exceeded $38 trillion, and that is just a fraction of all of the commitments our nation has made to spend money we do not have. We live in a country where half of American adults pay no federal income tax, and yet demand more and more benefits. We are reaching the point warned of, that “a democracy can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largess from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits.” That excessive spending is then followed by dictatorship.

The top 1 percent of earners (earning over $650,000 annually) pay about 40 percent of all federal income tax. We have the highest disparity of wealth in the history of our country as well as the developed world. The top 1 percent own 31 percent of the privately held wealth, while the bottom half own only 2.5 percent. America has about 905 billionaires, worth almost $8 trillion, or 5 percent of the nation’s privately held wealth.

We have about one-quarter of children are growing up in single family homes, and over half of black children in this condition. Most children can gorge on pornography almost at will. Child abuse and child trafficking are rampant. Half of marriages end in divorce. Off- year elections generate pitiful levels of participation. Church attendance is down considerably. We have the highest incarceration rates in the world. Young adults graduate college with huge personal, nondischargeable debt, with degrees that prepare them for jobs that don’t exist. Robotics and Artificial Intelligence threaten the jobs which do exist. America is flirting with war in at least three theatres of the world — Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South America. There appears to be an establishment that controls the direction of the nation, regardless of what the people want, or who they elect. And the list of bad news goes on and on.

Historical Trends

But certainly, not all is doom and gloom, but how long can a constitutional republic such as the United States expect to survive? The duration of a government like ours is a matter of much academic debate. A Scottish historian, Alexander Tytler, postulated that democracies or republics last between 200-300 years, following a pattern: bondage, to spiritual faith, to courage, to liberty, to abundance, to selfishness and complacency, to apathy, to dependence, followed by a return to bondage. Along that scale, I would postulate that America is somewhere in the selfishness and complacency or possibly at the apathy stages. Tytler’s analysis indicates our next stop is dependence. If dependence is not frightening to every American, the step that follows that should be.

Of course, there are no fixed rules which govern how long America will survive as a Constitutional Republic, or even theories that are any more than educated guesses. The Roman Republic lasted about 482 years before transitioning into an empire, while the Weimar Republic in Germany lasted only 14 years before succumbing to extremism. Between these, the Swiss constitutional system has lasted 177 years since 1858 and is still functioning. But there is no question that entropy applies not just in thermodynamics, but also politics. Without constant maintenance, over time, disorder displaces order. Chaos enters and weakens nations. A demoralized people stop building a society, and instead, sits back to watch it dissolve.

The Threat Posed by Government

Perhaps the greatest single threat to our Constitutional Republic is, paradoxically, our government — at all levels. Governments can and do self-destruct. Many view government service as the quickest path to achieve personal wealth. Re-election is more important to many than national survival. Problems such as Social Security and Medicare funding are kicked down the road. Our current level of federal spending of almost $7 trillion per year cannot seem to be curtailed because Democrats will not sacrifice social programs, and Republicans will not sacrifice defense spending. Soon there will be no money for either, as interest on our debt is about $750 billion, and climbing, as interest rates increase.

We fail to consider the true costs of our Neocon adventurism overseas. We would not need $1 trillion in defense outlays if our government focused on defending our Homeland, rather than projecting force, or intruding ourselves into disputes between foreign countries that are of no concern to us. The cost of the two Iraq and Greater Middle East wars in blood and treasure is incalculable and must not be repeated — but we don’t seem to be able to stop ourselves.

And while I am talking about government, I want to add that following the example, or the advice, of most, politicians will often lead us into chaos, not away from it. Just look at the personal lives of most politicians. I am reminded of the 1971 song “Sunshine” by Jonathan Edwards who wrote: “He can’t even run his own life; I’ll be damned if he’ll run mine.”

The Threat Posed by Us

However, even as individuals, we are not powerless. One of our responsibilities as American citizens is to help provide that maintenance our Republic requires. Too few Americans believe that they can control the type of society in which they live, and that type of fatalism prevents societies from being maintained. I want to begin by suggesting that decisions made by each of us, in our own lives, cumulatively, can determine the quality of our own lives, as well as the type of country in which we live, helping counteract the effects of destructive entropy.

I begin with advice often shared by a brilliant economist as a guest host for Rush Limbaugh who, sadly, has now passed. Walter E. Williams explained that every young person should follow three simple rules to increase the likelihood of avoiding poverty and achieving economic success. These are: (i) finish high school; (ii) don’t commit a crime; and (iii) marry before having children. For these basic rules be followed, this black economist was attacked by other blacks for many reasons, including ignoring the effects of discrimination. But Williams insisted that no one should accept a victim mentality. Lives are changed for the better by following his three simple rules.

Next, it is my view that by our personal moral choices we will determine the type of society in which we live. For example, the individual choice to begin to take drugs has adverse long-term effects not only on the person, but on the society in which we all live. While it is tempting to believe that legalization of drugs will make them harmless, the societal chaos from the legalized cannabis industry in America indicates otherwise. And, while illegal, these drugs create criminal networks, violence, illness, death, the need for large numbers of persons to work in law enforcement and prisons, counseling, etc.

The same is true of persons who choose to employ the services of a prostitute. Despite the propaganda, the long-term damage to the “sex worker,” cannot be overstated, including abuse of drugs, alcohol. depression. What were called “sexually transmitted diseases” until recently, but now called “sexually transmitted infections,” can still be incurable. And the destruction to the person paying such sexual services is also destructive to the soul, to marriages, and to children.

James Madison was entirely correct when he said that “our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” If we continue to make personal decisions which abandon Biblical moral values, we will prove Madison correct. Self-control, or self-government, is the first and most basic type of government. We must gain control over ourselves before we can help anyone else.

Those who are considering getting a vaccination need to research the matter carefully. The jury is in on the COVID-19 shots, which are not even vaccines according to the longstanding definition. The wrong decision can result for some in a self-inflicted lifetime of illness, or at least unwellness.

One of the great benefits of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. taking over the Department of Health and Human Services is his bringing attention to the problem of chronic illness, and that many such illnesses are self-inflicted with poor diet, lack of exercise, etc. I do not want to be like the elderly man who said, “If I knew that I would live so long, I would have taken better care of myself.” Each of us make choices every day to prioritize wellness over sickness.

And while we’re at it, I know this sounds trite, but we can spread some kindness. Let’s be the type of people who seek to help our neighbors. The Bible teaches: “honor your father and your mother.” We are “to visit orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself unstained by the world.” Those who act on these commands to bless others often find it is they which receive the greater blessing.

Whither America?

I have no crystal ball, and the future looks ominous, but I do not want Americans to feel powerless because no matter how dark it may be, God has the final say. As Ben Franklin, certainly not the most devout of our Founding Fathers, observed during the Constitutional Convention of 1787: “I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men.” Said another way, the older I get, the smarter my Father becomes. So, how should this wisdom direct our steps?

A famous pastor and Bible teacher, J. Vernon McGee, explained: “In everything, there is our part, and there is God’s part. And He will not do his part, until we are in the process of doing our part.” Let’s take that as a challenge. At minimum, each of us must vow not to make our country worse, and beyond that, commit to try to make it better. Then, just maybe, when we have done our part, we will show God we are serious about being the type of moral and religious people who can be entrusted with freedom, and He will honor our efforts. Maybe, just maybe.

