General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

In my now 80 years, this may be one of, if not the best essay I have ever read. Thank you sir. Your service to this country continues. Thanks is not enough, but it will have to do until something better comes along.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Warren's avatar
Warren
1dEdited

Thank you a million times over, (5-star!) Gen. Flynn. Your writings, speeches, and mere presence in this 5G unconstrained irregular war is beyond measure in assuring victory. I have no doubt that posterity will look upon you with reverence and an appreciative spirit. Those with eyes to see and ears to hear, along with a determination to make a change, already do, good Sir! May the Lord continue to bless you and this wonderful nation we call home. God willing - The Declaration of Independence will see a quincentennial. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture